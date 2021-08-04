U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Everest Discovery LLC Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Discovery LLC, a business specializing in eDiscovery and litigation support service, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBENC East, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Everest logo
Everest logo

"I am honored to be recognized as a successful woman-owned and controlled business and proud to lead Everest Discovery, said Sue Pellegrino, President of Everest Discovery LLC. "This is a wonderful opportunity for Everest Discovery to be in the forefront of the Tri-State region's litigation support service industry. The WBENC certification is another key to our business plan and company fundamental principles to promote diversity in the workplace."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBENC East is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Everest Discovery LLC, please visit www.everestdiscovery.com.

About Everest Discovery LLC:

Everest Discovery is a leading national Litigation Support and eDiscovery provider headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with team members located in the western and central regions. Everest is a GSA contractor which has served legal departments, law firms, and government agencies since 2005.

Our core focus on solutions, service, and security enables our organization to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk, and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We are a true end-to-end service provider, offering solutions across the entire EDRM that comprehensively address our clients' business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services, and a consultative approach.

About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

CONTACT:
Sue Pellegrino
sue@everestdiscovery.com
215-325-1800

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-discovery-llc-certified-by-the-womens-business-enterprise-national-council-301347775.html

SOURCE Everest Discovery LLC

