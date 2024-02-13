Everest Group Ltd EVP, Pres/CEO Insurance Div Mike Karmilowicz Acquires Company Shares

Everest Group Ltd (NYSE:EG), a global insurance and reinsurance company, has reported an insider purchase by EVP, Pres/CEO Insurance Div Mike Karmilowicz. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider bought 285 shares of the company on February 9, 2024.Everest Group Ltd provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions. The company operates through various segments, including insurance and reinsurance, offering products that range from property, casualty, and specialty coverage, including but not limited to, workers' compensation, accident and health, and crop risk services.Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, while insider sales might suggest the opposite.Mike Karmilowiczs recent transaction adds to the cumulative trades over the past year, where the insider has purchased a total of 285 shares and has not sold any shares.The insider transaction history for Everest Group Ltd shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 4 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Everest Group Ltd's shares were trading at $352.39 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $15.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.04, which is below both the industry median of 11.63 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a potential undervaluation compared to its peers and its own trading history.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $368.27, indicating that Everest Group Ltd is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors often look to insider transactions as a piece of the puzzle when analyzing a company's financial health and prospects. The recent insider buying activity at Everest Group Ltd may provide an additional data point for those evaluating the company's stock.

