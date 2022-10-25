U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.37
    +52.03 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,783.62
    +284.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,164.27
    +211.66 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.47
    +44.07 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    +0.72 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.80
    +6.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    -0.1380 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1479
    +0.0197 (+1.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8810
    -1.1390 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.48
    +940.71 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.10
    +24.70 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Everest Group Names Access Healthcare a "Leader" in Medical Coding Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

·2 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle, process automation, and information technology services, announced that Everest Group named the company a "Leader" in its Medical Coding Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

"We are proud of the recognition as a "Leader" in Medical Coding Operations by the Everest Group."

Medical coding involves assigning industry-standard codes to diseases, injuries, treatments, and procedures. As the common language between payers and providers, medical coding drives accurate billing and reimbursements and provides insights into care quality. As the market shifts from fee-for-service to value-based care models, the adoption of telehealth, and remote patient monitoring, the complexity of the medical coding process is increasing. With the aging population and consequent rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, medical coders are in increased demand and short supply in the US, leading to increased adoption of outsourcing.

"We are proud of the recognition as a "Leader" in Medical Coding Operations by the Everest Group. Our goal is to deliver coding services to free providers time to focus on delivering high-quality care. I am grateful to our HIM and Coding team for their focus on supporting our clients through the pandemic and then scaling up to address the multi-year labor shortage," said Anurag Jain, Chairman, and CEO of Access Healthcare.

Access focuses on bringing technology-enabled transformation to healthcare providers and reducing administrative costs by utilizing automated workflows and a robotic process automation engine, echo. The company has strategically invested in autonomous and computer-assisted coding (CAC).

"Administrative costs account for over 17 cents on every dollar spent in the healthcare industry, and Medical Coding accounts for a large portion of these costs. Our tech-led approach, deep domain knowledge, continuous innovation, and global delivery enable our clients to reduce the costs of collections. Through the challenging pandemic phase and after, our team has emerged as a trusted partner, respected for our knowledge, commitment, process rigor, and technical capabilities. I thank all our team members for their commitment and our customers for their continued trust in us," says Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare.

Access Healthcare's coding capabilities include inpatient (IP/DRG), outpatient, pro-fee, emergency department, risk adjustment (HCC), and home health coding. We support our clients by establishing and running coding outsourcing programs, covering backlogs and overflows, supporting facility and physician-specific CDI initiatives, and enabling process standardization and system migrations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-group-names-access-healthcare-a-leader-in-medical-coding-operations-peak-matrix-assessment-2023-301658984.html

SOURCE Access Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyGas for next-day delivery at the Waha hub in the pro

  • Could Semi-Retirement Be Right for You?

    The traditional vision of retirement as a time when people stop working completely has expanded in recent years to include the concept of semi-retirement. This is a transition stage to full retirement during which people usually work fewer hours, either … Continue reading → The post What Is Semi-Retirement and How Do You Do It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Exclusive-Boeing shores up Defense unit leadership after delays

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some sources view as a potential template for future efforts to fix wider industrial woes. Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said. A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

  • Adidas ends Yeezy brand production, partnership with Kanye ‘Ye’ West

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, Brad Smith, and Alexis Keenan discuss Adidas severing ties with Kanye West, potential legal entanglements and licensing, the revenue hit to the athletic apparel brand, and where Ye's brand goes from here.

  • Halliburton Earnings Double Amid Surging Global Crude Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. surpassed profit expectations amid a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world’s biggest provider of frack services gears up for increasing activity around the world.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe company reported adjusted

  • Google Expected to Post Slower Sales Growth in Third Quarter

    Parent company Alphabet’s expected revenue growth in the third quarter would be its lowest since the second quarter of 2020.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • 12 real-estate stocks you can buy on the cheap now that can weather the big housing downturn, says this fund manager

    Our call of the day comes from Jeffrey Kolitch, the portfolio manager of the Baron Real Estate Fund, who says the real-estate sector has seen a huge correction, and it's time to hunt for bargains.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Earnings: GM ‘got the supply chain under control,’ Autoblog editor says

    Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Motors earnings, supply chain snags, and the automaker's EV strategy.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • Logitech Sales Missed Estimates. The Stock Is Climbing.

    The PC and gaming peripherals company reports softness in most product categories. Logitech's chief financial officer also will be leaving the company.