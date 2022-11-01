U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,892.04
    +20.06 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,847.29
    +114.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.25
    +81.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.86
    +13.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    +2.12 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    +15.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.80
    +0.68 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9938
    +0.0051 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9650
    -0.1120 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1543
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4900
    -1.2240 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,397.65
    -235.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.00
    -1.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.03
    +108.50 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022

·3 min read

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the global intelligent automation company, has been positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022.

Nividous is one of the few vendors offering a unified intelligent automation platform with native Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities. Learn more at https://nividous.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Nividous Software)
Nividous is one of the few vendors offering a unified intelligent automation platform with native Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities. Learn more at https://nividous.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Nividous Software)

"Nividous has strengthened its position as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022 as a result of strong YOY growth in its RPA revenue & client base and continuous focus on its vision of providing a holistic intelligent automation platform with integrated RPA, IDP, process orchestration, process mining, and task mining capabilities," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group.

"Availability of integrated IDP capabilities, product's ease of use, customer support, and commercial model flexibility are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

RPA Products PEAK Matrix® assessment 2022 highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

  • Nividous' no-/low-code application development platform with an interactive UI allows business users to build and share custom use-case specific applications.

  • An integrated RPA and process orchestration design studio consists of a drag-and-drop interface and a universal process recorder. Additionally, it supports the ICA protocol for developing resilient Citrix automations.

  • The platform offers pre-built connectors for SAP, Microsoft, and Google applications and out-of-the-box plug-ins.

  • Nividous Smart Bot can be configured with cognitive capabilities and predictive analytics and added to automate judgment-based workflows for everyday use cases.

  • Nividous has added an online portal for RPA training for citizen users and professional developers, certification courses, and self-paced training modules.

  • Nividous clients have appreciated the flexibility in their variety of commercial models. An enterprise-wide licensing for unlimited robot usage was added this year.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in the RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022 assessment for the second year in a row," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous.

"Numerous customers have testified to exponential benefits using our intelligent automation platform. The natively embedded capabilities of RPA, IDP, BPM, and slice-and-dice reporting and analytics, have helped them automate complex processes end-to-end and achieve desired results faster. The success of our customers motivates us to continue to help them with their automation needs and achieve a competitive edge."

About Nividous

Nividous helps businesses humanize their work with its intelligent automation (also referred as hyperautomation) platform. From the beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses to achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides professional services, including process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

Contact:
Kayla Hardy
Marketing Associate,
Nividous Software Solutions
kayla.hardy@nividous.com
+1 (442) 444 2767

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-group-names-nividous-a-major-contender-in-rpa-products-peak-matrix-2022-301664292.html

SOURCE Nividous

Recommended Stories

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

    The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area. DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Look Out Verizon and AT&T Investors, T-Mobile Crushes the Competition With Subscriber Growth in Q3

    Despite operating in a saturated market, T-Mobile is expanding by winning customers from competitors.

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • Zebra Technologies Misses Third-Quarter Targets; ZBRA Stock Tanks

    Zebra Technologies on Tuesday missed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. ZBRA stock fell on the news.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • BREAKING: Amicus Therapeutics sells land back to Tavistock, scraps deal for future Lake Nona facility

    Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando's Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs. The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019. The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670.

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • BP Profit Boosted by Natural-Gas Trading, to Buy Back More Shares

    London-based BP reported robust underlying profit for the third quarter and said it would buy back another $2.5 billion of shares, as a strong performance in natural-gas trading offset weaker refining margins.

  • International Battery Metals Engages BMO Capital Markets as Financial Advisor

    International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) today announced that it has engaged BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") as a financial advisor.

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favor

  • Sony Bumps Up Profit Outlook as Weak Yen Juices Sensor Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. nudged up its fiscal-year profit outlook, helped by a weaker yen and solid sales in its music publishing business, which made up for lackluster momentum in its games and image sensor businesses. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for In

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • Bank of America’s Trading Staff Can Work Remotely Only Two Days a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has told its global markets employees that they’re required to be in the office almost every day as the Wall Street firm seeks to restore some of the culture that prevailed before the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.