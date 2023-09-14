Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Everest Group's shares before the 18th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.60 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Everest Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $375.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Everest Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Everest Group is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Everest Group's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Everest Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Everest Group has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Everest Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Everest Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Everest Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Everest Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Everest Group and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

