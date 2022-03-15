U.S. markets closed

Everest Medicines to Announce Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March 29, 2022

·2 min read
SHANGHAI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products to address critical unmet needs in Asia Pacific markets, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021 and provide a business update on March 29, 2022. The Company will hold a live conference call at 9:00 AM on March 29, 2022, Beijing Time.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call will be hosted on March 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM Beijing Time (March 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rhjhettk.

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States:

+1-855-493-3549

International:

+1-929-517-0951

Mainland China:

400-682-8609

Hong Kong:

800-966-253

United Kingdom:

+44-20-3107-0289

Conference ID:

1675389

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eleven potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-to-announce-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-29-2022-301501626.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

