U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.25
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,325.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,427.25
    +35.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.90
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0300
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8200
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,058.62
    +1,262.38 (+5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.67
    +37.45 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Everest Medicines Announces Regulatory Update and Strategic Partnership for Xerava™ in Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1952.HK

Taiwan FDA accepts New Drug Application for Xerava for treatment of cIAI

Everest enters into strategic partnership with TTY Biopharm for the commercialization of Xerava in Taiwan

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products to address critical unmet needs in Asia Pacific markets, announced today that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has accepted the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for Xerava™ (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

In addition, the Company has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with TTY Biopharm (TTY) for commercialization of Xerava in Taiwan. TTY is one of the largest local pharmaceutical companies in Taiwan and has led the successful commercialization of other novel anti-infective products in the region, such as Brosym (cefoperazone+sulbactam), Colistin (colimycin) and Cubicin (daptomycin).

"The acceptance of our New Drug Application for Xerava and our agreement with TTY are key steps towards bringing this important and novel therapy to Taiwan," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "With a robust organization that includes expert functions in regulatory, medical, marketing and sales, and a successful record of commercializing other important anti-infective products in the region, TTY was a clear partner of choice as we continue our work to expand the regional reach and access of this critical therapy for patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections and other potentially life-threatening infections."

"TTY Biopharm has been dedicated in the fields of cancer and critical care for many years. It is not only being one of the top pharmaceutical companies in Taiwan, but also focuses on international marketing. Through this partnership, TTY may provide more options and better solutions to both patients and medical professionals in the near future," said Sara Hou, Chief Executive Officer of TTY Biopharm.

Under the partnership, which includes a 10-year term upon the launch of Xerava in Taiwan with possibility of extension, TTY will be responsible for all commercialization of the product in Taiwan.

Everest Medicines has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Xerava in Greater China, South Korea, and the key markets of South East Asia, under a licensing agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (a wholly owned subsidiary of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company). Xerava was approved for the treatment of cIAI in adults in Singapore in April 2020 and is currently under regulatory review for cIAI in mainland China and the Hong Kong region.

About Xerava™ (eravacycline)

Xerava™ (eravacycline) is a novel, fully synthetic, broad-spectrum, fluorocycline, parenteral antibiotic of the tetracycline class that has shown broad in vitro activity against Gram-negative and Gram-positive pathogens that have acquired multidrug resistance (MDR) and are prevalent in China. Xerava is currently approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in the US, EU, UK and Singapore and the medicine is currently under review for cIAI in Greater China. Everest is also developing Xerava for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Xerava was licensed from Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. For more information, please visit https://www.xerava.com/.

About Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

Complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) is a type of major hospital- or community-acquired infection which extend beyond the source organ into the peritoneal space and can result from perforation of or damage to the gastrointestinal tract. cIAI diagnoses include intra-abdominal abscess, stomach or intestinal perforation, peritonitis, appendicitis, cholecystitis, or diverticulitis. cIAI is caused by different bacterial pathogens, including Gram-negative aerobic bacteria, Gram-positive bacteria, and anaerobic bacteria. In 2018, there were 2.9 million cIAI patients in China alone, with increasing rates of infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, which limits the effectiveness of currently available antibiotics.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eleven potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

About TTY Biopharm

Established in 1960, TTY Biopharm Company Limited, a publicly listed pharmaceutical company, has transformed in the last sixty years from a production- and sales-oriented generic manufacturing factory into a development- and marketing-focused company of branded generics. With unending self-renovation and transformation, TTY is utilizing the experience, technology, and relationship network accumulated over the decades to redefine itself as a biotech company focusing on developing special formulations and novel drugs. Its mission is to improve the quality of human life with scientific innovation. Additional information can be found at http://eng.tty.com.tw/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-announces-regulatory-update-and-strategic-partnership-for-xerava-in-taiwan-301603288.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRuss

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Oregon biotech Siga Technologies set to deliver first monkeypox treatment

    Four years after Siga Technologies (Nasdaq: SIGA) gained approval for a smallpox drug, the Corvallis company is gearing up to get the same antiviral into a clinical trial for monkeypox. Tpoxx, also known as tecovirimat, is the only drug available to treat the virus, though it is not yet approved in the U.S. for the disease. The Food and Drug Administration designated Tpoxx as an investigational drug for monkeypox, allowing it to be released from the Strategic National Stockpile only after prescribers jump through considerable hoops.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

    BHP, RIO, and GT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 9, 2022.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • FCC denies SpaceX's Starlink its $1 billion bid on rural broadband expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo reports on the FCC rebuffing SpaceX's bid for rural broadband subsidies.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.