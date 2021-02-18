Everest Medicines Appoints Kevin Guo as Chief Commercial Officer

U.S. markets closed

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, announced today the appointment of Kevin Guo as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Guo brings more than 22 years of commercial leadership and business management experience across a number of multinational pharmaceutical companies.

"Mr. Guo's successful track record of commercial planning and execution for global pharmaceutical companies and his strong cross-cultural leadership skills make him uniquely suited for this important executive position at Everest Medicines," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, chief executive officer of Everest Medicines. "He will play a critical role in ushering Everest Medicines into its next stage of growth as a commercial organization and we are excited to welcome him at this pivotal juncture."

"I am thrilled to join Everest Medicines during this exciting period of growth. With a number of significant late-stage clinical and regulatory milestones expected across the Company's pipeline this year, I am excited to help bring to life Everest's important mission to bring pharmaceutical innovation to patients in China and other parts of Asia," commented Mr. Guo.

Mr. Guo joins Everest Medicines after holding leadership positions at Eisai, where he most recently served as vice president and deputy global brand lead for LENVIMA, driving the development and execution of global product launch strategies, including in markets such as China, Japan and other Asia regions. Prior to this, he was vice president and head of the pharmaceutical business division of Eisai China Inc., where he managed several key business functions and was also appointed as chairman of the Board and president of Eisai (Suzhou) Trading Co., Ltd.. In addition, Mr. Guo was the vice president of Oncology Business Unit 1 in Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Ltd., among other key commercial and business development positions at prominent global pharmaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline plc, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now part of Pfizer Inc.), Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceutical Limited and Eli Lilly Asia Inc.. Mr. Guo obtained his Bachelor's degree in clinical medicine from Fourth Military University in China and his Executive MBA from China Europe International Business School.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

