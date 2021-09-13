U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    +20.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,765.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,501.50
    +60.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.30
    +16.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.86 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    +0.76 (+4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,509.01
    -1,462.12 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.01
    -73.74 (-6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.50
    +37.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Everest Medicines Enters into Comprehensive Agreements with Providence Therapeutics to Advance mRNA Vaccines and Therapies, including COVID-19 Vaccines, in Asia Emerging Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Everest gains access to a clinically-validated mRNA platform and a potentially "best-in-class" mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with full technology transfer

Everest and Providence to enter into a 50/50 worldwide collaboration to jointly develop two additional products, leveraging Providence's cutting-edge mRNA technology

Collaboration accelerates the expansion of Everest's discovery capabilities and enables Everest to develop additional mRNA-based products with global rights

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines Limited (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest" or the "Company") announced today two separate definitive agreements ("Agreements") with Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Providence"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing messenger RNA ("mRNA") therapeutics and vaccines, to (i) license rights to Providence's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in Asia emerging markets, including Greater China, Southeast Asia and Pakistan, and (ii) establish a broad, strategic partnership to develop mRNA products globally leveraging Providence's cutting-edge mRNA technology platform ("mRNA Platform").

Under the terms of the Agreements, Everest gains rights to Providence's mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in Greater China, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam (collectively, "Everest Territories"). Providence's lead mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials, has demonstrated that it is generally safe and well tolerated and that the PTX-COVID19-B dosed subjects have high neutralization titers against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (G614) in an S protein-typed pseudovirus assay. All subjects produced neutralizing antibodies after the first dose and the levels increased more than 10-fold after the second dose. The sera from PTX-COVID19-B vaccinated subjects also had high neutralization titers against current variants of concern ("VOC") Alpha, Beta and Delta, that compare favorably to currently approved mRNA vaccines. Everest will also gain rights to Providence's next generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates against specific VOC which are in pre-clinical development.

Everest and Providence will also enter into a 50/50 global collaboration under which the parties will develop two additional prophylactic or therapeutic products ("Collaboration Products"). Global rights to Collaboration Products will be jointly owned by Everest and Providence. Everest also will be enabled to create and develop products ("Additional Products") using Providence's mRNA Platform for product discovery across a broad range of other prophylactic and therapeutic areas. The collaboration includes full technology transfer of Providence's current and future manufacturing processes to Everest. This transfer will allow the Company to, pending regional product approval, produce and distribute these important medicines locally, enabling people in Greater China and other Asia territories access to differentiated and clinically validated mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, mRNA vaccines for other infectious diseases, as well as mRNA therapies for a range of devastating diseases.

"We're thrilled to enter into this agreement with a strong partner such as Everest as we work together to bring novel mRNA vaccines, like PTX-COVID19-B, to patients in need around the world and help combat COVID-19 as well as other diseases," commented Mr. Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence Therapeutics. "In addition, this transaction structure with equity consideration and profit-sharing helps to align ongoing corporate interests between Everest and Providence, fostering future collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccine development across a range of disease areas."

"I am excited to work with Providence and we share in their passion to make affordable, innovative, high quality medicines available to patients in need. We believe that mRNA vaccines for COVID19 can provide another option in the armamentarium for fighting this pandemic. Gaining exclusive access to a unique and clinically-validated mRNA technology platform through this strategic collaboration redoubles our commitment to accelerate global pharmaceutical innovation and deliver best-in-class medicines to people in China and other parts of Asia. The platform will enhance our discovery efforts and will allow us to explore the promise of mRNA therapies for patients across a variety of key disease areas," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "The rapid development and commercialization of PTX-COVID19-B and PTX-COVID19-Variant, two leading mRNA COVID-19 vaccine pipeline products, provide significant opportunity to Everest and Providence, as well as to patients in Asia and we look forward to progressing development of these potentially best-in-class vaccines."

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the transaction Agreements, Providence will receive the following considerations

(i) for COVID-19 vaccines:
- US$50 million in initial upfront payment to be paid in cash
- Greater China and Singapore, up to US$100 million in profit-sharing on COVID-19 vaccines, and once profit share has reached an aggregate amount of US$100 million, mid to high single-digit royalties, and in Everest Territories outside of Greater China and Singapore, mid-teens royalties on COVID-19 vaccine sales

(ii) for Collaboration Products, Additional Products, and the mRNA technology platform:
- US$50 million in initial upfront payment to be paid in cash
- Up to US$300 million in future milestone payments to be paid in newly-issued Everest stock, based on the achievement of certain technology transfer, manufacturing, preclinical, development and commercial milestones

Conference Call Information

Everest Medicines will host a conference call on Tuesday 14 September 2021 at 8:00 AM Hong Kong Time (Monday 13 September 2021 at 8:00 PM US Eastern Time) to discuss the partnership with Providence.

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i6xnmah5

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using the below dial-in information:
US/Canada dial-in: +1 (855) 493-3549
International dial-in: +1 (929) 517-0951
Conference ID: 7686517

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About PTX-COVID19-B

PTX-COVID19-B is an mRNA vaccine in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COVID-19, which is designed to encode the S protein of SARS-CoV-2 encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle (LNP). Interim data from Providence's Phase 1 study showed that PTX-COVID19-B demonstrated strong virus neutralization capability and produced a level of antibodies in participants in the treatment arm that compare favorably to those produced by other mRNA vaccines that have been approved for use against COVID-19. The treatment was generally safe and well tolerated.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asia emerging markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in Asia and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

About Providence Therapeutics

Providence is a leading Canadian clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA therapeutics and vaccines with operations in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario. In response to a worldwide need for a COVID-19 vaccine, Providence expanded its focus beyond oncology therapies and devoted its energy and resources to develop a world-class mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Providence is focused on serving the needs of Canada, and other countries that may be underserved by large pharmaceutical programs. For more information, please visit providencetherapeutics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-enters-into-comprehensive-agreements-with-providence-therapeutics-to-advance-mrna-vaccines-and-therapies-including-covid-19-vaccines-in-asia-emerging-markets-301374974.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

Recommended Stories

  • Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

    The Valneva site in Livingston was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February.

  • UK Government pulls agreement with Valneva over Covid-19 vaccine

    The vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 3 trials, the firm said, with results due in the fourth quarter.

  • 3 Smartest Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in September

    Big pharma stocks appeal to many investors. Why? They often offer relative stability and solid (albeit not always spectacular) growth prospects. Many of these stocks also provide strong dividends. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick the smartest big pharma stocks to buy in September.

  • Here's a Great Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock (and It Has Nothing to Do With the COVID Vaccine)

    Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) biggest product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. It's important to remember that Pfizer has a vast number of commercialized products, including seven blockbusters. Eliquis, a blood thinner commercialized by Pfizer and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, won a very important decision in an appeals court.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • Gottlieb says vaccines could be approved for kids 5-11 by end of October

    Gottlieb said for skeptical parents, getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19 is not a "binary decision."

  • UK cancels Covid vaccine contract with Franco-Austrian firm

    French-Austrian biotech laboratory Valneva said Monday the British government has terminated a supply deal for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19.

  • U.S. has administered 379.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

    Those figures are up from the 378,569,717 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into people's arms by Sept. 10, out of 454,332,805 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. More than 1.7 million people have received an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • L.A. County tack stores report higher demand for ivermectin, unproven COVID treatment

    People trying to buy ivermectin, an unproven treatment for COVID-19, are flocking to tack and feed stores in search of the drug intended for horses.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • Football’s Gambling Boom Has Investors Betting on the House

    (Bloomberg) -- The house always wins.That’s what investors are betting this football season when Americans are expected to wager more than $20 billion.Shares of DraftKings Inc., Penn National Gaming Inc., and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have rallied more than 20% in the past three weeks on predictions college and professional football bets will triple from a record last year.Betting platforms have seen a flood of new users after going live in six additional states this year, bringing the total to

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Asian shares trend lower after Wall St ends with weekly loss

    Shares slipped Monday in most Asian markets after Wall Street benchmarks ended last week with a decline. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shangha and Seoul but rose modestly in Sydney. Japan reported its wholesale prices were near a 13-year high in August, adding to concerns over inflation as the country prepares for a leadership transition.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • U.S. Stocks Expected to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    On Tuesday, Apple will hold its virtual product launch, at which it is expected to introduce the iPhone 13.

  • The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

    Solar will be a key force in global energy transition, but the renewable boom is facing some glaring supply chain challenges