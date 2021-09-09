EverGen Infrastructure Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Chase Edgelow, Chief Executive Officer EverGen Infrastructure Corp., ("Evergen" or "the Company" ) (TSXV: EVGN), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

EverGen, Canada's Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future, starting on the West Coast. EverGen develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on British Columbia, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America. For more information please visit https://www.evergeninfra.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/09/c5313.html