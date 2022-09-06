Evergent Announces Expanded Partnership with Brightcove to Support Brightcove’s OTT Solution with Agile Monetization

Evergent

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced an expanded partnership with Brightcove I nc (NASDAQ: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology. The new integration will see the introduction of Evergent’s agile monetization solution to Brightcove Beacon for over-the-top video streaming, making it possible for Brightcove customers to test and implement flexible monetization approaches within the platform.



Integrated into the Brightcove Beacon offering, Evergent's solution, which will be available in the Brightcove Marketplace, will power complex user and payment management scenarios for Brightcove's global customer base. The new offering allows global media and enterprise customers to benefit from both Evergent and Brightcove’s services seamlessly.

As more companies develop and launch streaming platforms into an increasingly competitive marketplace, Evergent’s agile products make it possible to quickly establish and refine monetization strategies in order to maximize business results. Evergent’s flexible monetization tools will make it possible for Brightcove customers to apply different payment methods and pricing models across currencies, payment types, and languages to individual platforms and devices, allowing each customer to create a business strategy tailored to individual customer preferences and trends.

“Brightcove and Evergent have built a longstanding partnership based on shared values and innovative technologies that meet growing market needs,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “The integration of Evergent’s agile monetization solution into Brightcove Beacon demonstrates the commitment of both companies to serve customers with truly flexible products which are capable of scaling together with high-growth solutions. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Brightcove and delivering new solutions for its global customer base.”

“Content creators and entertainment providers have high demands of their technology partners, which is why Brightcove is always looking for new partners to help enrich our platform offerings,” said Rajan Shah, VP, Technology Partners & Integrations at Brightcove. “The integration of Evergent into our OTT platform will allow for Brightcove customers to optimize their streaming businesses through agile monetization strategies.”

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com



ABOUT BRIGHTCOVE

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook . Visit www.brightcove.com .

Contact:

