Evergent and TO THE NEW Expand Partnership to Deliver Highly Configurable Solutions and Faster Time to Market for OTT Media Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced that they have strengthened their partnership with TO THE NEW, a global digital transformation and product engineering company. The new end-to-end solution, building off the two companies’ existing collaboration, will make it easier for TO THE NEW customers to deliver highly configurable solutions with faster time to market and easy-to-use, off-the-shelf deployments. TO THE NEW serves more than 250 customers around the world with production-grade OTT streaming tools.

Amid fierce competition and a constantly changing media landscape, streaming video providers must explore every opportunity to streamline operations and improve performance. The newly expanded partnership between Evergent and TO THE NEW will make it possible for TO THE NEW customers to quickly and seamlessly deploy new business strategies with a high degree of configurability and flexibility. The highly integrated OTT platform supports innovative monetization and subscription management approaches, enabling customers to bundle these tools together for maximum results.

“Digital media and entertainment companies continue to evolve in response to customer demands and preferences,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “These businesses must be able to make fast, data-backed decisions and implement those changes quickly in order to remain competitive. Our flexible solution, developed together with our partners at TO THE NEW, makes it possible for OTT video platforms to consistently improve their service offerings and revenues as a result.”

“TO THE NEW provides innovative and outcome-oriented solutions to its customers that help them grow their businesses in today’s natively digital world. Our collaboration with Evergent will further strengthen our solutions in the Media & Entertainment space and help deliver benefits to our customers and end viewers alike, enhancing the customer experience and revenue optimization,” said Narinder Kumar, co-founder and COO of TO THE NEW.

ABOUT TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company that provides product engineering, Cloud and FinOps services to enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, OTT, and Data & Analytics. The company leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers.

CloudKeeper by TO THE NEW, an AWS FinOps solution, is ranked as a leader in the G2 grid for Cloud Cost Management. CloudKeeper provides guaranteed savings, software, services & support to its customers, all bundled into one solution!

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2300+ “Newers” is spread across its headquarters in Singapore and delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a 8-times winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to Work For, and is among the Top 50 IT Workplaces in India.

To know more, visit https://www.tothenew.com, https://www.cloudkeeper.ai/

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 180+ countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

