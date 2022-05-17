U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Evergent Expands Partner Ecosystem with Inclusion in Square App Marketplace

Evergent
·2 min read

Evergent can now offer services directly to Square sellers, broadening reach to SMB customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the availability of its flexible, user-friendly subscription management solutions with Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware company. Evergent will now be able to offer its services to sellers directly on the Square App Marketplace as an end-to-end solution, expanding availability for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the media and entertainment and other subscription-based industries.

Evergent’s range of CRM and agile monetization products make it possible for large enterprises and SMBs to improve profitability, reduce churn, and drive business growth on subscription-based services. With a customer base covering 175 countries and dozens of currencies and languages, Evergent makes it possible for companies primarily in the digital media, entertainment and telecommunications industries to rapidly deploy and refine tailored digital offerings across multiple regions.

“Evergent’s listing on the Square App Marketplace will provide immediate benefits to our customers, their end users, and hundreds of thousands of SMBs relying on Square already for their commerce solutions,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Our strategic partnership will make it possible for companies of any size with subscription-based or recurring billing needs in the media and entertainment industries or otherwise to create meaningful and lasting businesses, providing them with more agility and flexibility for their customer journey management solutions.”

The Square App Marketplace is an online platform for buying and selling online apps to grow, organize and optimize payments and business operations. Square sellers can connect hundreds of apps to their Square account in seconds.

Learn more about Evergent at its page on the Square App Marketplace.

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy
650-996-5758
alex@siliconalley-media.com


