U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.75
    +10.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,917.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,419.50
    +73.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.00
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.60
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +0.72 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5430
    +1.1050 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,686.05
    -205.72 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.40
    -7.23 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,915.38
    +32.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Evergold Receives Drill Permit for Rockland Gold-Silver Project, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada

Evergold Corp.
·8 min read
Evergold Corp.
Evergold Corp.

Figure 1

Rockland Location, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada
Rockland Location, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada

Figure 2

Rockland Property Target Areas
Rockland Property Target Areas

Figure 3

Close-up, Rockland East Historical and Newly Permitted Drill Sites
Close-up, Rockland East Historical and Newly Permitted Drill Sites

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2PTHZ) (“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that a detailed Plan of Operations has been approved, and a drill permit received, for its road-accessible Rockland gold-silver property, located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada (Figure 1). The permit approves 33 drill sites and up to 165 drill holes in the eastern half of the property, covering the 800 metre long Rockland East gold zone and nearby targets (Figures 2 and 3) which, along with the minimum 900X1500 metre area of exposed and altered rocks near the upper limit of the Mason Valley pediment, is believed to represent the upper levels of a high-grade epithermal vein system preserved as a result of down-dropping on range-front faults. As cited below, impressively long intercepts were delivered by the historical discovery holes into the Rockland East gold zone, with key holes stopping in their best mineralization, and highest grades, only due to a shortage of drill steel.

Exploration in the Walker Lane is surging, stemming in part from AngloGold Ashanti’s (AGA) exciting new ‘Silicon’ gold discovery near Beatty, now hosting more than 3 million ounces of gold and 14 million ounces of silver. In addition to the Silicon discovery, in 2022 AGA also purchased Corvus Gold for an effective enterprise value of US$459 million, acquired the Sterling project from Coeur Mining for up to US$200 million, and noted that its Walker Lane assets “are expected to yield more than 300,000 ounces of gold annually over more than a decade at a tier one cost structure.” In addition to AGA, other senior gold producers are active in the Walker Lane trend including Newcrest, Centerra, Barrick, Hecla and Coeur, highlighting the prospectivity and renewed attention to this under-explored district and the desirability of quality epithermal projects like Rockland.

“The granting of a drill permit for Rockland East is a major catalyst to our plans and we are excited to be able to move forward in evaluating key targets,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO. “We have steadily advanced the project over the past 24 months and can now test what we believe to be one of the best drill-ready projects in the Walker Lane. Rockland East presents an excellent opportunity to explore for high-quality, high-margin ounces, and we’re very much looking forward to executing our drill plan, possibly with the assistance of a partner.”

About the Rockland Property

Gold and silver mineralization exposed at the Rockland project is related to a low-sulphidation epithermal vein system that formed approximately 6 to 8 million years ago at the western margin of the Great Basin. Mineralization is spatially and genetically associated with Late Miocene-age rhyolite intrusive activity and occurs in intensely altered rhyolites, associated sedimentary and tuffaceous rocks, and pre-Tertiary granodiorite. The best gold grades are associated with quartz veins and rhyolite feeder dikes that cut the basement granodiorite and the overlying younger rocks. Alteration and mineralization is primarily controlled by NNE- to NE-trending structures, which are common orientations of the high-grade veins at the nearby Aurora and Borealis gold-silver mines.

Rockland East Target Area

The Rockland East project area consists of a large NE-trending zone of strong quartz-illite-pyrite+/-kaolinite alteration hosted within and adjacent to a series of five or more coalesced rhyolite domes. The strongly altered zone is over 900 metres wide and up to 1500 metres long and contains numerous banded crustiform to chalcedonic quartz veins and vein breccias, as well as other silicified and/or sulfidized structures. Alteration and mineralization is associated with strongly anomalous pathfinder elements typical of the upper portion of a well-mineralized epithermal system (e.g. As up to 3370 ppm; Sb up to 610 ppm; Hg up to 350 ppm).

Limited historical drilling indicates a large, low-grade epithermal-style gold zone at Rockland East, with higher-grades interspersed within the zone, at moderate depth, and only sparsely drilled by historical operators along some 800 metres of strike, where it remains open along strike and at depth. The geometry of this zone is still poorly understood. Map relations in this generally poorly-exposed area, coupled with abundant associated pathfinder elements (particularly As, Sb and Hg) characteristic of the upper levels of low sulphidation epithermal vein systems found at Nevada mines such as Sleeper, Hollister and Midas, and El Peñón in Chile (all +1.5 Moz deposits), and at the southern Walker Lane systems mentioned above, indicate that the Rockland East target area is down-dropped relative to the historic Rockland Mine area on the west side of the property. This suggests that the entire epithermal system could be preserved under thin cover.

Significant Rockland East historical drilling intercepts include:

  • 30.5 metres of 1.29 g/t Au including 3.1 metres of 6.13 g/t Au in Inmet hole PG-13;

  • 16.8 metres of 1.05 g/t Au and 9.1 metres of 2.82 g/t Au including 1.5 metres of 9.20 g/t Au in Inmet hole PG-15;

  • 109.7 metres of 0.96 g/t Au including 12.2 metres of 1.88 g/t Au in Romarco hole PG-32;

  • 182.9 metres of 0.40 g/t Au in Romarco hole PG-33; and

  • 59.4 metres of 1.09 g/t Au including 1.5 metres of 19.80 g/t Au in Romarco hole PG-36C

Note: The historical assays referenced in this news release have not been independently confirmed. Nonetheless, the historical drilling and sampling is believed to have been carried out by competent personnel working for reputable companies, as cited. Intercept true widths are not known.

Rockland Mine Target Area

The past-producing Rockland Mine is located within the western part of the Rockland property. Production between 1870 and the late 1930’s was largely undocumented but is estimated to have amounted to some 50,000 ounces of gold equivalent (AuEq), with grades as high 2.8 ounces per ton AuEq (96 g/t AuEq). Ore was drawn from high-grade epithermal-style veins, commonly encompassed by broad halos of lower-grade stockworks and breccia. The Rockland Mine area has yielded selected surface values to highs of 50.9 g/t Au and 1,758 g/t Ag, as well as numerous high-grade values from systematic sampling of underground workings carried out by BHP in 1989, including highs to 91 g/t Au. Stopes along the Rockland Mine adit level are reported to be several feet wide and semi-continuous for nearly 1,000 ft. along strike, and up to 1,400 feet down dip.

Evergold has submitted a drill permit application for the Rockland Mine part of the project area that is separate from the newly received permit for the Rockland East area. Permit approvals for the Rockland Mine are anticipated this summer.

In the vicinity of the Rockland Mine, drilling by BHP in the late 1980s returned shallow, broad intercepts of low-grade mineralization encompassing intervals of higher grade (true widths unknown), including:

  • 39.6 metres of 1.16 g/t Au including 3.1 metres of 8.56 g/t Au in BHP hole RK-17;

  • 59.4 metres of 1.03 g/t Au including 6.1 metres of 4.80 g/t Au in BHP hole RK-11; and

  • 67.1 metres of 0.34 g/t Au in BHP hole RK-8

Much of the greater than 1.5 kilometre strike length of the Rockland Mine vein system remains untested for high-grade mineralization, particularly below the Rockland Mine adit level. Drilling by B2Gold in 2018 intersected a vein with 5.08 g/t Au and 354 g/t Ag over 1.5 metres in hole RK18-27, which is interpreted as the down-dip extension of the main vein historically mined.


Figure 1 - Rockland Location, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada
Figure 1 - Rockland Location, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a6ac1d2-34c3-4dbf-98bd-e774165c60c9


Figure 2 - Rockland Property Target Areas
Figure 2 - Rockland Property Target Areas

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919a878b-8fda-453c-99b9-e8e4f435298b

Figure 3 - Close Up, Rockland East Historical and Newly Permitted Drill Sites
Figure 3 - Close Up, Rockland East Historical and Newly Permitted Drill Sites


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/174f5234-a4c5-44f3-844a-e28ed68b2ce2

QA/QC

Charles J. Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is a TSX Venture listed mineral exploration company with wholly-owned projects in B.C. (Golden Lion, Holy Cross, Snoball), and a single project under option in Nevada (Rockland), to which it has the right to earn a 100% ownership position. Company management is proven, with a track record of recent exploration success, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016, the discovery in 2017 of both the Saddle South epithermal vein and Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., and the Corporation’s sale to Newmont Corporation in 2021.

For additional information, please contact:

Kevin M. Keough                 
President and CEO                        
Tel: (613) 622-1916                
www.evergoldcorp.ca                         
kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca         

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political and geopolitical risks; an inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, and exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. No assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Is Now Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the Church

  • Here's The Anti-Tesla Ad That Airs During The Super Bowl on Sunday

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk can't be happy watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII if he sees The Dawn Project's commercial attacking Tesla's Full Self-Driving platform and calling for its ban. The Dawn Project, whose motto is "Making Computers Safe For Humanity" by making safety-critical software systems unhackable, confronts Tesla head-on with a Super Bowl advertisement during the Fox TV broadcast of the game, claiming that Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature is "endangering the public with its deceptive marketing and woefully inept engineering" and suggests that it should be banned immediately. The Super Bowl ad contains video of seven different traffic violations that a Tesla commits, presumably using Full Self-Driving, that include some that could have deadly outcomes.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 2 banks are now offering $2,000 cash when you sign up for their checking accounts. Should you bite?

    Flashy bank account sign-up bonuses are becoming harder to ignore. Citi and Chase, for example, are offering $2,000 for rolling your cash into a new checking account. See the highest rates you may get on a savings account now here.

  • Current stock market rally 'likely to mark the high point' for 2023: JPMorgan

    JP Morgan's Matejka recommends investors slash their exposure to stocks and eye more defense areas of the market.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Novavax to Sell 1.5 Million More Covid Vaccines to U.S. Government

    The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, the company said, part of efforts preparing for the end of government purchases and the start of a commercial market for the shots. Novavax wouldn’t provide the monetary value of the deal or the price that the federal government would pay per dose. The new bivalent vaccine might be the first step in developing annual Covid shots, which could follow a similar process to the one used to update flu vaccines every year.

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Stocks Ignore Fed, Earnings Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks are ripe for a selloff after prematurely pricing in a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher“While the recent move higher i

  • Elon Musk has reasons for Super Bowl Sunday jitters as CEO of Twitter and Tesla

    Musk will watch Twitter’s stability after a recent glitch, and a Super Bowl ad will slam Tesla’s full self-driving mode.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Faces Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • How You Can Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThe year has already seen thre

  • Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Apple, Tesla, and Disney Stock. It Sold Walmart.

    The California Public Employees' Retirement System also sold Walmart stock in the fourth quarter.