Evergrande’s 101% Rally May Slow After $410 Million Buyback

(Bloomberg) -- Real estate mogul Hui Ka Yan’s vast wealth has soared by $13.2 billion since late March, thanks in part to a wave of stock buybacks that sparked a 101% gain for his Chinese property firm. The billionaire is now running low on fuel to propel the shares higher.

Hui’s China Evergrande Group has bought back so many shares that it’s bumping up against liquidity limits imposed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The free float of shares trading at China’s third-biggest developer sits at about 22.16%, according to Bloomberg calculations, close to the minimum 22.04% set by the bourse.

“Evergrande could be running out of ammunition,” Bloomberg Intelligence property analysts Kristy Hung and Patrick Wong wrote in a note. “The constraints suggest their valuation boost could be fleeting.”

Without the support of buybacks, Evergrande is more exposed to short sellers that have been circling the Shenzhen-based developer for years, betting that its massive debt load will eventually bring its shares back to earth.

As Evergrande trends closer to its liquidity limit, bearish bets have risen to 16% of free float as of June 29, from a two-year low of 8.9% on March 9, according to IHS Markit Ltd. data.

In an emailed response, Evergrande said the share repurchases demonstrate the company’s optimism over its business outlook, adding that the stock rally reflects solid results. The developer reported on Wednesday that cash collection from property sales in the first half surged 67% to 312 billion yuan ($44 billion) from a year earlier.

Evergrande jumped 5% as of 10:45 a.m. in Hong Kong, the biggest increase in a month as property developers gained.

Failed Shorts

So far, bets on an Evergrande plunge have rarely paid off, in part because of the aggressive buybacks and the limited number of shares available to borrow in order to execute the short trades. The stock has risen more than five fold since 2015, including dividends.

When it comes to buybacks, no one does it better, or at least as often, as Evergrande.

At a time when most companies around the world have halted buybacks to preserve cash for the pandemic, Evergrande has bought shares in 29 of the last 41 trading days, at a cost of HK$3.2 billion ($410 million). Repurchases accounted for as much as 54% of single-day trading volume and a quarter of turnover since the start of the latest round on May 4, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

In contrast to most listed companies that tend to minimize repurchase costs and halt them when share prices stabilize, Evergrande usually buys as many shares as approved by the board, often at the upper price limit set.

Lucrative Rally

For shareholders like Hui, who controls almost 77% of the firm, the purchases have paid off handsomely on paper. The stock has doubled from a March 23 trough, compared with a 13% gain for Hong Kong’s benchmark index. The rally has lifted Evergrande’s market capitalization to HK$261 billion, valuing Hui’s stake at HK$203 billion. Hui is the fourth-richest man in China, with assets of about $29.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“Few companies would buy back shares to such a scale as Evergrande,” said Nigel Stevenson, a Hong Kong-based analyst at GMT Research Ltd., a firm that counts short sellers among its clients. “They appear to not be price sensitive with buybacks at all.”

Quota to Deplete

After canceling 188 million shares since May, Evergrande’s buyback strategy may soon be hitting a wall in Hong Kong, which requires all companies to maintain enough free float to ensure liquidity. Failure to maintain the minimum can lead to a trading halt and potentially a delisting if the breach persists, according to exchange rules.

Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated Evergrande’s remaining quota for buybacks was 20 million shares as of June 23. That’s equal to about three trading days, based on the 6.5 million average share purchase in this round of buybacks, according to Bloomberg calculations. Evergrande’s last buyback was on June 19.

While the buyback investment is equal to just 1.3% of Evergrande’s 229 billion yuan in cash, some market watchers have raised concerns given the company’s liquidity. Cash holdings cover just 61% of short-term borrowings due within a year, the lowest in at least five years, Bloomberg calculations show.

