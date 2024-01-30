Evergrande New Energy Unit Shares Fall as Trading Resumes

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. tumbled after its heavily-indebted parent China Evergrande Group received a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court, raising questions over their future ownership.

Its shares fell 13%, adding to the 18% decline on Monday. Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. was little changed. While trading in the parent is still halted, the subsidiaries applied for a resumption after yesterday’s suspension.

The two units are some of Evergrande’s most prominent offshore assets, with a combined market value of $857.4 million as of Monday. Restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal has been appointed as liquidator, and will have to work out the claims of holders of $17 billion in the company’s dollar bonds covered in its proposed restructuring plan.

“The two subsidiaries of Evergrande will face lots of uncertainties as China Evergrande Group heads for liquidation,” said Raymond Cheng, head of China and Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities. “Both companies will have difficulties in maintaining their business, which will dampen investor confidence.”

Hong Kong’s insolvency proceedings have limited recognition in China, where most of Evergrande’s assets reside.

The court tapped the restructuring firm to review Evergrande’s assets to be liquidated and distributed to Evergrande’s creditors. Whether the court’s reach will extend to Evergrande’s assets in mainland China remains to be seen, as most of its projects onshore are operated by its local units that may be hard for the offshore liquidator to seize.

“It’s hard to know whether the HK ruling results will be implemented well in mainland China and it may take time,” said Cheng.

But Hong Kong has a mutual recognition agreement on insolvency and restructuring with the Supreme People’s Court of the PRC that applies in parts of China, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xiamen, UBS analysts including John Lam noted in a note. The winding-up order may apply to its assets in these cities, he said.

--With assistance from John Cheng.

