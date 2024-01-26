Evergrande Faces Rare Hearing, May Lead to Liquidator Selection
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the defaulted developer that’s a symbol of the nation’s broader property crisis, faces hearings Monday in Hong Kong including a rare ‘regulating order’ session that could result in the court appointing a liquidator.
Judge Linda Chan, who has presided over a string of developer hearings and ordered the liquidation of one last year, will conduct the hearing on a potential regulating order at 2:30pm Monday, according to information on the city’s judiciary website. Such orders mean that the court would regulate the winding-up process, potentially including appointing a liquidator. The afternoon hearing comes after a session on the winding-up petition at 9:30am.
That schedule underscores the potential for a pivotal day for the world’s most-indebted property developer, as the mere scheduling of a regulating order hearing is unusual. Among the winding-up hearings currently planned for defaulted Chinese developers, only Evergrande currently faces an additional hearing for a potential regulating order.
Any order to wind up Evergrande, which has about $327 billion in liabilities, would likely send ripples through China’s financial system at a time when policymakers are trying to stem a stock market rout. It would also further weaken confidence in the housing industry, which is in a persistent slump that’s dragging on the world’s second-largest economy.
Regulating orders are used only infrequently in Hong Kong, according to a note by Briscoe Wong Advisory. In one previous case, the application was made to avoid the substantial costs that would have been incurred in convening a meeting for in excess of 520 creditors, the firm said.
An ad hoc group of Evergrande offshore bondholders plans to join a petition to wind-up the builder, Reuters reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter.
