Evergrande Onshore Unit Says It’s Being Probed by Regulator

Jacob Gu

(Bloomberg) -- Hengda Real Estate Group, China Evergrande Group’s unit in the mainland, said the country’s securities regulator has built a case against it on suspected information disclosure violations.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission sent a notification to the struggling real estate developer Wednesday, Hengda said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing the same night.

The company will actively cooperate with the CSRC in its investigation and fulfill its disclosure obligations, it added.

