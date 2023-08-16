Evergrande Onshore Unit Says It’s Being Probed by Regulator
(Bloomberg) -- Hengda Real Estate Group, China Evergrande Group’s unit in the mainland, said the country’s securities regulator has built a case against it on suspected information disclosure violations.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Goldman CEO’s Most Loyal Deputy Is Tested by Mutinous Partners
China Shadow Bank Misses Dozens of Payments, Sparking Protests
Hollywood Studios Offer Writers a New Deal With Push From Netflix, Iger to End Strike
China Asks Some Funds to Avoid Net Equity Sales as Markets Sink
The China Securities Regulatory Commission sent a notification to the struggling real estate developer Wednesday, Hengda said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing the same night.
The company will actively cooperate with the CSRC in its investigation and fulfill its disclosure obligations, it added.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Brookfield Chases Rivals for Private Equity’s New Money-Spinner
One Nassau County Has a Housing Crisis, the Other Nassau County Has a Solution
Private Equity Firms Are Slow to Sell Holdings Amid Higher Rates
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.