Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) investors are sitting on a loss of 27% if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) share price has gained 23% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 30% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 1.2% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline at a rate of 5% per year is disappointing. Unfortunately, though, it makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's TSR of was a loss of 27% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad shareholders are down 9.2% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

