Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's (KLSE:EVERGRN) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Forestry industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

See our latest analysis for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad

What Does Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 17% last year. Revenue has also lifted 13% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 5.3% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 7.5%, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It's clear to see that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast for sliding revenue, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here