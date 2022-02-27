EverGrow Coin Aims To Be The Most Rewarding Crypto in History

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2022 / All cryptocurrencies aim to bring amazing returns to their investors. Meme-coins like Shiba Inu saw an amazing 45,000,000% price increase through last year - minting quite a few millionaires along the way. But with Shiba Inu in 2022 seeing some of the biggest price drops of any top 20 crypto there are countless people who've lost their money too.

This is the problem of crypto: you have to sell up your investment at exactly the right time to make serious money. According to investment expert and professional financial planner Sam Kelly - chairman of crypto newcomer EverGrow Coin - inexperienced crypto investors are likely to get ‘bored' within days or weeks with a token. Sam Kelly:

"This is because of two things: firstly, they didn't research, they FOMOed in and don't understand why they invested. Secondly, this is because they have seen too many headlines about the 1/100,000 crypto investors who by pure luck hit that 100x and got rich overnight."

https://twitter.com/EverGrowSam/status/1495687581975162884

EverGrow Coin - ‘the most rewarding crypto in history'

The description on EverGrow's popular Twitter channel reads how it wants to become ‘the most rewarding crypto in history'. Of course, so does every other cryptocurrency - except that EverGrow has already broken some important records. Within five months of operation it has become the number 1 crypto rewards token on the Binance Smart Chain. The EverGrow Coin's website shows a rolling total of rewards paid out - currently at $34.7 million.

All of these rewards are paid out to coinholders's wallets on top of their EverGrow Coin investments. EverGrow started up in September last year with a strong utility base that sees an 8% on all transactions paid out immediately to coin holders in BUSD (Binance pegged US dollars). These rewards are deposited daily and proportional to EGC holdings. After partnering with popular rewards token SafeMoon, EverGrow has now firmly positioned itself as among the most exciting cryptos paying reflections to investors.

Furthermore, a 2% tax on all transactions is used for EverGrow's buy-back-and-burn (BB+B) utility. The extra cash is spent on buying up EverGrow Coin on the market and sending it to a burn wallet, pushing up the EGC price while generating more BUSD rewards for investors - without them selling any positions.

EverGrow Coin - generating ‘positive volume' to beat the bearish market

The significant losses in the crypto market caused by record-high inflation levels and the Russia-Ukraine crisis have proved crypto's dependability on macro-economic conditions. For crypto tokens to provide a feasible investment hedge to compete with traditional stocks, shares and commodities like gold, developers need to find a way to beat the bearish market.

This is EverGrow Coin 's next development. The development team have announced the roll-out of the world's first crypto and fiat-integrated social media platform - Crator. Content creators can receive income in the form of tips or subscriptions, and choose to be paid in EGC, other crypto tokens or fiat currencies. Analysts suggest Crator could directly challenge sites like OnlyFans, Patreon and even Facebook to an extent. And yet, as any profits from Crator will be used for BB+B utilities, it means the profits will be distributed evenly to all token holders alike.

As Sam Kelly suggested in a recent Tweet, Facebook make over $30 per user in advertising - so if Crator can get even 100,000 users advertising alone could see $3 million per year for BB+B. The full taxes paid on BB+B also mean more BUSD rewards for investors.

EverGrow Coin has an exciting 2022 ahead in their rise to the crypto top. The team promote the #cryptopositive hashtag to encourage both friendly competition and safe investment advice. For example, EverGrow's chairman Sam Kelly encourages investors to consider EGC as holding a ‘share' in an ecosystem of applications that generates positive volume. This is a new direction for crypto to become more than an alternate, decentralised form and currency - and into a new era of passive income potential that will change lives.

