Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Evergy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$31b - US$4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Evergy has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Evergy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Evergy here for free.

What Can We Tell From Evergy's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Evergy's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Evergy doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why Evergy has been paying out 69% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

What We Can Learn From Evergy's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Evergy's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 2.8% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Evergy (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

