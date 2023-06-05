Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Evergy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$30b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Evergy has an ROCE of 4.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Evergy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Evergy. The company has consistently earned 4.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 143% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Evergy's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Evergy does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

