Which Evergy rates save Missourians money in summer? How to adjust your time-based plan

Warmer weather is on its way to the Kansas City area, potentially leading to higher electricity bills as residents turn on their air conditioning to keep cool.

This change has led some to wonder which of Evergy’s four time-based rate plans in Missouri will save them the most money. The answer depends on your own electricity use habits — particularly when you cool your house during the day.

Here’s an overview of the differences between Evergy’s four Missouri rate plans and how you can switch to one that works best for you.

What rate plans does Evergy offer?

Default Time Based Plan: Evergy’s Missouri customers are automatically being placed on this plan, which is the closest to a flat rate. It charges a small premium from 4 to 8 p.m. every day year-round, and offers a small discount between midnight and 6 a.m. every night.

Summer Peak Time Based Plan: This plan charges higher prices from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays only in the summer, and lower prices overnight throughout the year. It doesn’t charge a premium during the months of October through May, so this plan may be a good choice until June rolls around and the summer prices take effect.

Nights & Weekends Plan: This plan charges a lot more during peak hours year round, but offers big discounts overnight. Evergy recommends it for those with the flexibility to do laundry, run the dishwasher and use other large appliances at night after 8 p.m. and on weekends.

Nights & Weekends Max Plan: This plan charges the largest premiums during peak hours year round, but offers the biggest savings overnight. Evergy recommends it for customers with electric vehicles that can be charged between midnight and 6 a.m.

How do I compare and switch time-based rate plans?

The quickest way to compare and switch plans is to do so online. Log into your online account at evergy.com by entering your username and password. Then, navigate to the “Manage Account” tab and choose “Compare My Rate” under the “Rate Information” subheading.

Story continues

The rate comparison tool will show your estimated annual electricity payments under each of the four rate plans. This information is calculated based on your electricity use habits over the past 12 months.

Once you’ve picked the plan for you, click on the green “Change my Plan” button. Then, simply review and confirm your choice and the plan will go into effect the following day.

A small number of customers are not able to make the switch online, including renters whose landlords or property management companies control their homes’ Evergy accounts. These customers will need to call Evergy directly to switch their rate plans.

You can reach Evergy by calling 888-471-5275 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

How can I avoid high bills as the weather warms up?

When possible, Evergy recommends adjusting your electricity use to off-peak times to avoid the highest costs from 4-8 p.m.

This may look like turning off the air conditioning at 4 p.m. to avoid peak prices. If you have a programmable thermostat, you can set it to do this automatically — and if you don’t, you may be able to get one from Evergy for free.

Some large appliances, like dishwashers and washing machines, also have time-delay settings that time-based electricity rate customers can use to their advantage. If you set your large appliances to run between midnight and 6 a.m., you can enjoy the overnight discounts included in all four of Evergy’s rate plans.

Do you have more questions about utilities in Kansas or Missouri? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.