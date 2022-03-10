U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

EVERI HOLDINGS JOINS THE U.S. ARMY'S PARTNERSHIP FOR YOUTH SUCCESS PROGRAM

·3 min read
  • EVRI

Agreement Connects Army Veterans to Employment Opportunities with Everi

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced today an agreement between the Company and the U.S. Army whereby Everi will enter the Army's Partnership for Youth Success ("PaYS") Program.

Everi veterans and executives join U.S. Army representatives during a ceremony to commemorate Everi entering the PaYS Program
Everi veterans and executives join U.S. Army representatives during a ceremony to commemorate Everi entering the PaYS Program

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS partners, such as Everi, guarantee soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and provides America's youth with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future.

"Everi is proud to celebrate this new initiative with the U.S. Army. It allows us to identify and connect with a talented pool of individuals with discipline, focus, and a strong work ethic cultivated while in service," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and COO. "As a company that has a strong focus in the technology industry, with job availability across our Games and FinTech business segments, we are eager to engage with veterans who possess a variety of skillsets. This is a win-win engagement for us both; we couldn't be more proud to work with the U.S. Army and those who have served our country."

Participation in PaYS allows partners, such as Everi, the opportunity to mentor soldiers and newly commissioned officers as they transition to private employment. The U.S. Army, as compared to its sister services, has a significantly larger recruiting mission for both active duty, Army Reserve and Army National Guard, on an annual basis. Therefore, the Army uses many recruiting incentives, including PaYS, in order to man the force.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contacts:
Everi Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young
Corporate Communications Specialist
(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Everi Investor Relations
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-holdings-joins-the-us-armys-partnership-for-youth-success-program-301500368.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

