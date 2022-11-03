U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

EVERI NAMED TO LIST OF "GREATER AUSTIN TOP WORKPLACES 2022" BY THE AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN

·4 min read

Recognized for Top Austin Workplace for Second Consecutive Year; 15 Total Top Workplaces Awards Wins Over Past Two Years

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced that the Company was recognized by the Austin American-Statesman with a "Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2022" award.

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)
Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)

The Austin-based newspaper held a celebration event for Top Workplaces honorees, Wednesday, and will publish its full list of award winners in a special Top Workplaces 2022 section, Nov. 6. This is the second consecutive year Everi earned this designation from the Austin American-Statesman, and it marks a total of 15 Top Workplaces honors awarded to the Company over the past two years. In addition to this recognition, the Company was recently named to the Nevada Top Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. In 2022, Everi's India offices also received a second annual certification as a Great Place to Work® from the Great Place to Work Institute in India, which is based on positive employee feedback gathered through an independent employee engagement survey.

"We are honored to be recognized again for our success in creating a positive company culture that is valued by our team members across multiple locations in the greater Austin area as well as our talented team of remote employees in Central Texas," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "This award is based solely on direct feedback from our team members, who continue to collectively foster a strong, cohesive culture that makes Everi an exceptional place to work."

Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through their annual independent survey. Their anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

"Top Workplaces" is a registered trademark of Energage, LLC. Used with permission.
"Great Place to Work" is a registered trademark of Great Place to Work Institute, Inc. Used with permission.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-named-to-list-of-greater-austin-top-workplaces-2022-by-the-austin-american-statesman-301668211.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

