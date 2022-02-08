U.S. markets closed

EVERI TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS ON MARCH 1 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

·2 min read
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day.

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)
Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13727092. The replay will be available until March 8, 2022. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

About Everi Holdings
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-to-report-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-march-1-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-301478036.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

