U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,128.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.25
    +14.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.70
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2740
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,038.27
    -5,495.88 (-10.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.02
    -155.94 (-11.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,036.95
    +120.81 (+0.40%)
     

Everise bets big in Asia

·3 min read

Everise announces plans to launch a Digital Innovation Hub in Singapore and add 700 jobs in Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore by the end of the year

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a US-based global customer experience company, announces plans to open a Digital CX Innovation Center in Singapore. Along with focused investments in Malaysia and Japan, Everise plans to add a total of 700 jobs by the end of the year.

Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise
Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise

Everise has experienced strong revenue CAGR growth of 33% over the last 3 years and will employ 15,000 people globally in 7 countries by the end of 2021. Everise previously operated in Malaysia and Japan in a joint-venture, but Everise exited the joint-venture on August 26, 2021 to drive the business itself.

Everise has already recruited 300 native Asian language speakers in Kuala Lumpur and Japan to support its multinational technology clients, and this will grow to 600 by the end of the year. In Japan, Everise is pioneering the work-at-home as a service model.

In Singapore, Everise will establish a Digital CX Innovation Center, for high-growth companies in the Southeast Asian region, as well as to service its US-based clients that wish to economically scale omnichannel customer experiences in Asia. For example, using Everise's proprietary exage technology ecosystem, Everise can pair its integrated Automation and Artificial Intelligence solutions with hybrid customer support services to deliver an agile solution that optimizes both people and technology to deliver customer experiences.

"Over the past three years we have seen the opportunity to expand our services in Asia. Companies that are rapidly growing and new market entrants have demand to deliver innovative, multilingual brand experiences," says Everise founder and CEO, Sudhir Agarwal. "We also intend to open a first-of-its-kind center for innovation for our regional clients in Singapore in the last quarter of 2021."

Singapore is a greenfield project, and the company plans to employ 100 Singaporeans by the end of the year and 400 by the end of 2022.

Over the past two years, Everise has received a great deal of peer recognition in the form of multiple awards lauding their technology, people-first culture, and business management strategy. Founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal has been named Executive of the Year and Outstanding Leader in several prominent awards schemes, as well as Business Insiders Top 100 People Transforming Business.

Everis is also an employer of choice, receiving the highest rating in the industry on employee review website Glassdoor.

About Everise

Everise is a global technology-enabled customer experience firm with expertise in healthcare and technology industries. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise. To learn more visit: https://weareeverise.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everise-bets-big-in-asia-301370779.html

SOURCE Everise

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Apple stock is making an impressive move into the new iPhone reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Apple expected to launch new iPhone 13 at September 14 event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what he's expecting from Apple's launch event on September 14th.&nbsp;

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Peak Fintech Receives Approval for Common Shares to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • 3M stock sinks to lead the Dow's losers, heads for first close below 200-DMA in 13 months

    Shares of 3M Co. sank 3.0% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners and to put them on track to close at a 5 1/2-month low. The industrial and consumer products company's stock, stock's price decline of $5.85 is shaving roughly 39 points off the price of the Dow, which is down 280 points, or 0.8%, with 24 if 30 components losing ground. 3M shares are also on track to close below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which many on Wall Street view as

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • 10 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend ETFs with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is not your typical investment fund or stock, however, it is […]