EVERISE NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2022

·4 min read

Everise is Among the Top 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction for the Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek announced today their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. Everise made the list once again and was ranked #90.

Everise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everise)
Everise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everise)

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development, and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying over 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

According to Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute, the companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction", said Carter.

Everise isn't new to the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, last year the company received their first distinction. "We're honored to be part of the list once again. At Everise we believe that great companies revolve around great people. That's our vision and we live by it. We take pride in putting our people first, celebrating diversity, and incubating innovation. These values have been the center of our HR strategies and inspire us to continue to create a great company culture", said Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://tinyurl.com/newsweek100.

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology customer experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe.

To learn more about Everise visit www.weareeverise.com.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media Contact:

Coral Gotay
Senior Manager, Public Relations & Brand Strategy
coral.gotay@weareeverise.com

Charlene Poon
Director, Public Relations & Brand Strategy
Charlene.poon@weareeverise.com

SOURCE Everise

