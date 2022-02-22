U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.86
    -34.01 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.16
    -334.02 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,417.96
    -130.10 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.08
    +3.01 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.90
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    +0.0050 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1070
    +0.4080 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,599.84
    -1,021.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.37
    +23.08 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.91
    +24.58 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Everise Names Kevin Bottoms as Chief Revenue Officer

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a technology-driven customer experience (CX) service provider, announced today the appointment of Kevin Bottoms as Chief Revenue Officer. As an accomplished leader in the technology and managed services sector, Bottoms will focus on enhancing the company's go-to-market strategies, innovating processes, and driving new client partnerships to increase revenue for Everise.

"Kevin is joining Everise at a significant inflection point for our business. Our clients need flexible and responsive partners in supporting the journey of their customers. As the world is still coming to understand the full capabilities and benefits of geographically dispersed, remote team members, they are also seeking innovative solutions and compelling ideas to stay competitive," said Everise Founder and CEO, Sudhir Agarwal. "Kevin has a proven track record helping existing and potential clients achieve their desired business outcomes by pushing the boundaries of technology-driven BPO solutions."

Bottoms has 30 years of experience working with high-performing sales teams and joins Everise following 10 years at TELUS International as Global Vice President of Business Development. During his tenure, Bottoms supported the company as they expanded from 9,000 to 62,000 team members and drove consistent year-over-year growth. Earlier in his career, Bottoms served in leadership roles at Convergys, Intradiem (formerly Knowlagent) and Reflectent Software.

As a provider of omnichannel customer support solutions, Everise's clients include some of the most influential companies in healthcare, smart home, technology, travel and hospitality, financial services, logistics, and retail. Since its founding, Everise has built a people-first culture that champions innovative ideas and creates world-class customer experiences.

"I'm thrilled to take on this role with Everise, at a time when businesses across all industries are seeking new ways to drive value and achieve outcomes while simultaneously lowering their risks and costs to serve their customers," said Bottoms. "Everise has built an impressive people-focused culture and a solutions portfolio that brings together innovative technologies and high-performing talent. Our business is primed for growth and I'm looking forward to working alongside our global team to deliver differentiated results for our clients and their customers."

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most-loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everise-names-kevin-bottoms-as-chief-revenue-officer-301487369.html

SOURCE Everise

Recommended Stories

  • Stock of SPAC that is buying Trump's company that launched Truth Social jumps toward 4-month high

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. shot up 17.4% toward a four-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social launched over the long weekend with glitches, but at the top of Apple Inc.'s list of free apps downloaded. The SPAC had announced in October 2021 a plan to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which launched Truth Social. The SPAC's stock is on track to open at the highes

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses: Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions; Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Looking for relatively safe investments in the current inflationary environment? Consider these two fundamentally strong stocks.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock plunged 16% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 16. Why did Shopify's stock rally in 2020 and 2021? Shopify's e-commerce services enable businesses to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, manage marketing campaigns, and more.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Camping World raises dividend to boost implied yield to nearly 8%

    Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to 62.5 cents a share from 50.0 cents. The recreational vehicle retailer's stock was still inactive in the premarket. The new dividend will be payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $32.09, the new annual dividend rate of $2.50 implies a dividend yield of 7.79%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.45%. "While the primary objecti

  • Cummins Is Buying Parts Maker Meritor. It’s a Deal About EV Trucks.

    Coming into Tuesday trading, Meritor stock traded for less than 7 times estimated EPS for 2022, while the Cummins deal values it at roughly 10 times.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Electric vehicle makers stand to benefit from the ongoing multi-decade shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electrified ones. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen some correction this year. The young company has started deliveries of its electric pickup truck, the R1T, even as Ford plans to begin deliveries of F-150 Lightning this spring and Tesla has delayed production of its Cybertruck to 2023.

  • DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Donald Trump’s social-media platform went live in the U.S.; Virgin Galactic is due to report results.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Bitcoin could be laid low by miners' malady

    Bitcoin miners are feeling the heat - and the pain's rippling downstream to pressure prices. The cryptocurrency's spectacular rally in 2021 drew thousands of entrants into mining, or producing new coin. As a result the hashrate, or combined computational power used by bitcoin miners globally, has roughly quadrupled over the past six months to blow past 200 million "terahashes" per second.

  • Investors in Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) have unfortunately lost 72% over the last year

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to...

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs