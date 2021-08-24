Everise wins Innovative Tech Companies of the Year award at ACES Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's most prestigious leadership and sustainability awards, the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability awards (ACES), which is organized by MORS Group, has recognized Everise as a recipient of the Innovative Tech Companies of the Year award, in 2021, for its innovative use of technology to deliver digital customer experience transformation solutions. Everise is a leading next-generation outsourcing company that manages customer experience (CX) solutions for high-growth start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, helping brands in healthcare and technology to rapidly scale across markets.

Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise

Everise's award-winning technology stack is renowned for its high performance, scalability, and that it is secure and agile. It helps to deliver customer and technical support services in 32 languages. Everise has developed a proprietary end-to-end CX ecosystem, a single application called exage. Deployed on highly secure cloud-based technology, exage uses artificial intelligence and robotic process automation (AI & Automation), Data & Analytics, and Experience Transformation, to offer a 360-degree perspective of a brand's interactions with its customers.

Impact sourcing was another highlight in the company's nomination and is a key strategic imperative across Everise's organization, offering a diverse range of job roles and opportunities to encourage career advancement and ensuring that recruits gain professional skills and digital literacy that are needed to support new economy businesses.

"Our digital outsourcing model helps us incubate innovative solutions that not only accelerate growth for our partners but also helps develop critical skills that elevates the potential of our human capital," says Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise. "We are also dedicated to implementing sustainable business practices, which put our people-first and ensure that we are prepared to support the hybrid work model that is emerging," he added.

Story continues

The ACES Awards has become one of the most sought-after awards programs in Asia since its launch in 2014, a fact that is corroborated by its who's who list of recipients, that include some of Asia's most honourable business leaders, who represent companies and brands including Coca-Cola, DHL, BMW Samsung, and HP®.

About Everise

Everise is a global technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming customer experiences for healthcare and technology companies. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. To learn more visit: https://weareeverise.com/

SOURCE MORS Group