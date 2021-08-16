Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion

Company adds seasoned leaders to its team as it anticipates international growth, product development and expansion of its product and services.

MILAN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everli, Europe's leading marketplace for online grocery shopping, today announced it has onboarded three new additions to its executive leadership team. The move has scaled its leadership team to match its rapid international expansion and ambitious plans to further develop and expand its products and services for consumers and partners.

The new hires include former Treatwell Director, Alice Coverlizza joining as Chief Business Officer; former Booking.com Director Siddharth Goyal as Chief Product Officer; and former Deliveroo and LinkedIn Director Alex Sonnenberg as Chief Marketing Officer.

Alice Coverlizza who joins as Chief Business Officer brings a wealth of relevant operating experience with a strong international business expansion background. Before joining Everli, Alice held the role of VP Global Operations & Expansion at DICE, a world leader in ticketing. During her five years at Treatwell, the largest beauty and wellness booking site in Europe, she has held numerous global roles and has contributed to the growth of the business and team, respectively from one market to ten and from 60 to 550 employees. Prior to that Alice worked for four years at eBay.

"I am excited to be joining Everli's leadership team in a pivotal moment for grocery commerce in Europe. I've gotten to know Federico and the management team over the last year and have been impressed by how they've successfully steered the company through a time of unprecedented growth, while building a sustainable business that daily brings value to customers, retail partners, personal shoppers and brands."

Siddharth Goyal, who joins as Chief Product Officer, and will be based in the Netherlands, brings extensive experience in product, leading the 0 to 100x journey for marketplaces both in his role as a start-up founder, as well as corporate experience within Rocket Internet and Booking.com.

"Grocery has been a challenging vertical for e-commerce. It's complex, it's demanding and it's a great time now, more than ever to solve it for our customers. I am incredibly excited to join a committed team with great ambition and perseverance to take all sides of the marketplace along."

Alex Sonnenberg joins as Chief Marketing Officer based out of London. Alex has a background in global roles within the tech industry from his time as Marketing Director at both Deliveroo and LinkedIn, where he worked on consumer growth and engagement in the EMEA region, and more recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Wefarm, a social platform operating in developing markets, where he helped them scale their brand and marketplace in East Africa.

"I was impressed with everything I saw at Everli, from its strong unit economics to its incredible levels of growth ambition, but ultimately the most impressive thing of all was its culture and passion around placing the customer at the heart of everything it does. I see an amazing opportunity to increasingly turn that passion inside out and showcase the genuine love and care that Everli puts into its customer experience."

The appointments come at an exciting time for the company. Everli has just completed a Series C funding round of $100M with investment from Verlinvest, DN Capital, Luxor, C4 Ventures, FITEC and 360 Capital Partners. It has recently launched into France and the Czech Republic and is preparing for further market launches in the near future.

Since 2014, Everli has become the delivery partner of choice for some of Europe's largest grocery brands, including Lidl, Kaufland, and Carrefour, offering access to over 300,000 products across 100 cities in Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and France. In 2020, Everli's sales almost quadrupled to US$130m, as consumer shopping habits continue to rapidly shift towards online grocery shopping. Since its launch, Everli has continued to expand rapidly and its international presence accounts today for over 20% of its orders already.

Federico Sargenti, CEO said: "Alice, Sid and Alex bring great knowledge and insight to the company and help us in our vision to deliver customers peace of mind with a trouble-free grocery experience they always love and trust. We are looking forward to working with them and the rest of our executive team to expand our footprint within Europe and scale up our operations."

About Everli

Everli is on a mission to help people achieve peace of mind, by simplifying their life when shopping for groceries. No more queuing, no more parking, no more carrying heavy weights: Everli's dream is to bring just the best parts of grocery shopping, directly to your home.

Started in 2014, Everli is now the main European e-grocery marketplace. Headquartered in Milan, with offices also in Verona and Warsaw, Everli's team has grown to more than 250 people, and has created more than 100 partnerships with retailers and CPG companies, serving more than 80 cities around Europe, and having delivered groceries more than 3 million times.

