Everlife acquires Research Instruments Group and other laboratory suppliers to boost presence in strategic life sciences and clinical diagnostics segments in South East Asia

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlife Holdings Pte Ltd ("Everlife"), a leading market access and distribution company in India and South East Asia, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Research Instruments Group ("RI"), a leading provider of scientific and laboratory instrumentation in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Founded in 1989, the group has established itself as a trusted partner to the life science and scientific community, supplying a range of products from almost 30 principals including globally recognized brands like Cytiva, Agilent, PacBio, Nanostring, Cell Signaling Technologies, Proteintech, Twist Bioscience, Quanterix, Thermo Fisher and others. RI also supplies Pure-NA and True-Pro, their own brand of reagents and consumables for genomics and protein research. RI currently employs over 70 people in 4 countries who provide a full suite of services including sales, marketing, service and regulatory and logistical support.

The RI investment comes on the back of three other recently completed transactions in Malaysia and Singapore in the last two months. The other companies, Medigene Sdn Bhd, Analisa Resources Sdn Bhd and Scientific Resources Pte Ltd, are well-established players in clinical diagnostics, analytical and life sciences with portfolios highly complementary to RI's. Everlife already commands a leading position in the region, particularly in the clinical diagnostics space in Malaysia, Philippines and India. The recent transactions will allow the company to consolidate products and enter synergistic segments in analytical and life sciences, while also gaining foothold in geographies like Thailand and Vietnam. RI and the other investments are highly strategic for Everlife and indicative of an ambitious push to boost presence and product offering within one of the fastest growing regions in the world. Despite the COVID pandemic, South East Asia GDP growth has shown robust recovery and is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. In Singapore, where RI headquarters are located, the government has identified research and development as a strategic priority since the 1990s, and continues to be a key pillar of Singapore's plan to be an innovation-driven and knowledge-based economy.

Mr. Raman Gandotra, CEO of Everlife, said, "RI embodies what Everlife looks for in companies and they have become one of the leading names in the laboratory business by consistently offering superior products and services to their customers and principals. I am thrilled to welcome the RI team to the Everlife family, and look forward to working together to advance our common vision to Enable Better Outcomes in our region."

Mr. Gregor Kent, CEO of Research Instruments, also commented, "I am impressed with the success Everlife has achieved in the region and I believe that RI will benefit from the experience, professionalism and resources of a large multinational group, including marketing, IT, HR and a rigorous compliance team. We are excited to be part of Everlife and to achieve even greater heights with their support."

About Everlife

Everlife is the leading provider of diagnostic products and solutions to clinical and scientific laboratories in South and South East Asia. By combining our technical expertise with a deep understanding of Asia and a passionate and results-driven approach to business, we aim to improve outcomes for our communities and to improve business performance for customers and principals. The Group represents over 250 principals and a team of almost 1000 employees that operate across 7 countries. Everlife is part of the Everstone Group and Cure Capital is a minority investor. To learn more, visit www.everlifeasia.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

About Research Instruments

Research Instruments is a leading distributor of scientific instruments and bio-reagents for life science research, with a focus providing next-generation tools and technologies with best-in-class support for applications, maintenance services and training. Established in 1989 with offices throughout Southeast Asia, Research Instruments Pte Ltd is GDP-MDS certified for Diagnostic and Medical Device distribution, bizSAFE for engineering services, and offers GMP compliant and ISO 9001 Certified warehousing and cold-chain logistics. To learn more, visit www.ri.com.sg.

