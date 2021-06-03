U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.85
    -15.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.04
    -23.34 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.51
    -141.82 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.25
    -18.59 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.55
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2136
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0340 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4101
    -0.0071 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3000
    +0.7560 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,970.50
    +1,336.45 (+3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.77
    +25.27 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

Evernote adds task management tools for personal projects

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

What does Evernote have in common with Trello and Asana? Before today, not much. But now you can use the one-time king of note-taking apps to manage personal projects with the introduction of a new feature called Tasks. Part of what separates the tool from your average Evernote to-do list is that you can add due dates and reminders to them. In the latter case, you can append up to five separate ones to a single task, and turn on notifications if you want to get alerts outside of the app. It’s also possible to flag individual tasks if you want to get even more organized.

A new interface you can access from the navigation sidebar allows you to sort your tasks by note title, due date and flag status. Additionally, you can add, edit and check them off directly from this view, and filter them using specific date ranges and the like. Any changes you make here will be instantly reflected throughout the app, and you can tap on the title of a note to navigate directly to it.

Before Evernote officially adds tasks later this year, it’s allowing everyone to beta test the feature by downloading the latest versions of its app. Once the trial period is over, certain features within tasks will only be available to paying customers.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's app is getting a dedicated Spaces section

    In case there was any doubt about Twitter’s commitment to Spaces, the company is giving the Clubhouse-like audio feature its own section of the app.

  • Apple updates AirTags to address stalking concerns

    Apple has updated AirTags in order to address privacy concerns associated with the Bluetooth trackers.

  • Square Enix will show off 'Babylon's Fall' from PlatinumGames during E3

    Square Enix's E3 presentation on June 13th will include a fresh look at Babylon's Fall.

  • Google will make it harder to track Android users across apps (updated)

    Google is adding privacy protections to Android that will make it harder for advertisers to track you across apps.

  • The official E3 2021 schedule includes Take-Two, Gearbox and WB Games

    With the start of E3 2021 a little more than a week away, the Electronic Software Association has shared the official schedule for the four-day virtual event.

  • ZOIA 2.0 update unlocks more power for complex modular effects

    Empress Effect's do-it-all guitar pedal is now even more powerful and versatile.

  • Donald Trump gets a highway named after him in Oklahoma thanks to Republican lawmakers

    The new name will go into effect on 1 November

  • United Airlines plans to add 15 Boom Supersonic jets to its fleet

    he carrier plans to purchase 15 of Boom's Overture planes once the aircraft meets its "demanding safety, operating and requirements."

  • Skincare Brand Paula’s Choice Said to Explore IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Paula’s Choice, which sells skincare products such as cleansers, sunscreen and moisturizers, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Seattle-based company, backed by private equity firm TA Associates since 2016, has held discussions with underwriters about raising $300 million or more in an initial public offering, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Paula’s Choice previously explored

  • Babylon Reaches $4.2 Billion Deal With Ex-Groupon CEO’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon Holdings Ltd., the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is going public via a merger with a blank-check company run by former Groupon Inc. executives.Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. is raising about $230 million from investors including Palantir Technologies Inc. in a private placement to support the deal, according to a statement Thursday. The transaction implies an equity value of about $4.2 billion for Babylon and is expected to close in the se

  • Australia Grows, Turkish Lira Slumps, Oil Still in Demand - What's Moving Markets

    Australia’s economy expands faster than expected, AMC AMC Entertainment soars and crude continues to push higher. It may be the other side of the planet, but investors could do worse than taking a look at Australia’s economic fundamentals. “The economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue,” Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday, after keeping its policies on hold.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • ChargePoint Stock Rises On Strong Guidance As Sales Beat

    ChargePoint reported mixed first-quarter results and guided Q2 revenue high, after inking an EV charging deal with GM.

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Jefferies Blocks Short Sells in GameStop, AMC, MicroVision

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may

  • Let the crypto price wars begin, as Robinhood touts ‘commission free’ trade vs. Coinbase rivals

    Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • Dividends Are the Next Oil Catalyst. Here Are the Stocks that Could Benefit.

    The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.