EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Sanborn, sold 8,051 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $161,020.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,972 shares of EverQuote Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 45 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

EverQuote Inc CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 8,051 Shares

The market capitalization of EverQuote Inc stands at $665.087 million, with the stock trading at $20 on the day of the sale. This price level indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $9.01, which suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.22.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, are taken into account.The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock movement and should be considered alongside other factors when evaluating investment decisions.

