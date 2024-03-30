EverQuote, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVER) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at EverQuote, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVER) future prospects. EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The US$635m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$51m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EverQuote will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

EverQuote is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Interactive Media and Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$2.6m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 99%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for EverQuote given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that EverQuote has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

