U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.00
    -47.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,419.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,795.00
    -319.50 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.10
    -11.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    -1.15 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0380 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.00 (+4.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8800
    +0.4300 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,738.60
    -1,805.59 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.46
    -42.01 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.40
    -8.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

EVERSANA and Integra Connect Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Next Generation Oncology Commercialization Services Propelled by Real-World Evidence & Technology Platforms

·4 min read

The companies will work to create a comprehensive, regulatory-grade oncology patient database to support life sciences precision medicine efforts

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Integra Connect, LLC, designed to support life sciences companies as they develop and commercialize new oncology treatments. EVERSANA and Integra Connect, the leading provider of value-based, precision medicine technologies and services for specialty care, will contribute market-leading expertise, real-world data and technologies to create a comprehensive longitudinal oncology patient database. Once available, life sciences companies will be able to leverage the database to optimize their decision-making across a product's entire life cycle.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)

Currently, life sciences companies are working to make commercial decisions based on value-based, precision medicine principles but struggle to effectively gather and apply high-quality, real-world oncology data. This is because commercialization insights are limited by multisite care and a complex care ecosystem with disparate data assets. The EVERSANA and Integra Connect solution will give life sciences companies greater visibility into variables that may impact commercial success by combining real-world data (RWD) from sources such as electronic health records (EHRs) and expert analyses from EVERSANA's value and evidence team. Together, these capabilities will help life sciences leaders to substantiate the product's value across the commercialization ecosystem, including evidence development strategy, reimbursement submissions and payer marketing. The combined solution will be available on the Integra Connect's value-based, precision medicine platform.

Specifically, to accelerate the development of new therapies and evidence-based commercialization, EVERSANA will leverage its internationally recognized HEOR and data science as well as Integra Connect's platform to provide curated RWD and research support. The real-world data of the combined solutions will characterize baseline patient attributes, disease progression and treatment-based outcomes for patients; and will model customized commercialization models, including EVERSANA's real-time patient services available from its patient service hub.

"Together with Integra Connect, we are transforming oncology commercialization services with the power of real-world data and evidence throughout the product and patient journeys," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "The combination of scaled clinical data, with expert curation, and a scaled HEOR and data science capability will give life sciences partners the ability to accelerate clinical programs and validate therapeutic impact for all stakeholders, especially patients and caregivers."

"The partnership is an important step in enabling life sciences companies to successfully bring forth oncology treatments that are beneficial to patients and viable in a value-based, precision medicine environment," said Charles Saunders, MD, CEO of Integra Connect. "Additionally, I am proud of Integra Connect's continued leadership in creating new innovations and strategic partnerships that will help make value-based precision medicine a reality for patients, providers and populations."

About EVERSANA™
EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Integra Connect
Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based healthcare technologies and services that enable specialty groups to optimize clinical and financial performance as reimbursement shifts to value-based models. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health management; advanced analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; precision medicine platform; and revenue cycle management. All are designed to help specialty practices transform operationally in adherence with complex regulations, including MACRA program requirements. Integra Connect partners with community practices, health systems, and hospitals in the U.S., focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services entities. The company also offers a suite of products and services to biosciences and industry partners. For more information, visit integraconnect.com.

Media:

EVERSANA:

Matt Braun
matt.braun@eversana.com
+1 414-434-4830

Sarah Zwicky
sarah.zwicky@eversana.com
+1 414-434-4691

Integra Connect, , the leading provider of value-based, precision medicine technologies and services for specialty care, will partner with EVERSANA to create a comprehensive, regulatory-grade oncology patient database to support life sciences precision medicine efforts.
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eversana-and-integra-connect-form-strategic-partnership-to-advance-next-generation-oncology-commercialization-services-propelled-by-real-world-evidence--technology-platforms-301474701.html

SOURCE EVERSANA

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • U.S. job market faces reshuffling as workers quit at near record rates

    Gina Marino quit two jobs last year. In the summer, she left a position at a small social media marketing agency for a bigger firm offering more money and greater responsibility. A more targeted job search brought fast responses from companies needing to fill spots immediately.

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Over 4 million Americans have quit their jobs for 6 months in a row as the Great Resignation rages on

    Is 4 million Americans quitting their jobs every month the new normal?

  • Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Views, Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

    Shell Tops Expectations, Raises Dividend, ConocoPhillips Results Mixed Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • Oil pulls back from 7-year highs

    Oil futures trade lower Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark pulling back from a seven-year high on suspected profit-taking.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • Judge dismisses lawsuit over Apple iPhone water resistance claims

    A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of misleading consumers about how resistant its iPhones are to water exposure. Apple's advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone's resistance to damage when submerged or otherwise exposed to water, including that some models could survive depths of 4 meters (13.1 feet) for 30 minutes. The named plaintiffs, two from New York and one from South Carolina, claimed that Apple's "false and misleading" misrepresentations let the company charge twice as much for iPhones than the cost of "average smartphones."

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat