EVERSANA™ joins phactMI Corporate Partner Program, helping to shape the future of medical information services

PHILADELPHIA and CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharma Collaboration for Transparent Medical Information, known as phactMI™, announced today the membership of EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, as a Corporate Partner.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)

In the newly created Corporate Partner membership model, EVERSANA joins a limited network of MI service providers with the infrastructure and expertise to shape the future of Medical Information. The Partner program will collaborate with phactMI's members, including pharmaceutical company MI leaders to drive initiatives that will support healthcare professionals and patients in a rapidly changing world. The Partner network will also provide immediate access to leaders, resources and technology for healthcare professionals as they focus on quality patient care.

"We hope to further evolve phactMI to enable greater access of medical information for healthcare professionals. We welcome EVERSANA as a Corporate Partner to help us achieve this goal!" – Patrick Reilly, CEO, phactMI

"This sector is advancing by the minute and we applaud phactMI's efforts to help healthcare providers provide safe and effective care to patients worldwide," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA Building upon more than 20 years of MI service excellence, we are humbled to join this organization and work with its members on transformative initiatives and services to advance next generation medical information services," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

Media Contacts:

EVERSANA

Sarah Zwicky

Tel +1 (414) 434-4691

About phactMI

phactMI is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) organization. phactMI is funded by phactMI member companies and all activities of phactMI are reviewed and agreed-upon by the member companies, in accordance with the organizational by-laws. phactMI is dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals in their commitment to provide quality patient care. See more at www.phactmi.org

Story continues

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eversana--joins-phactmi-corporate-partner-program-helping-to-shape-the-future-of-medical-information-services-301392440.html

SOURCE Eversana