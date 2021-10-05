U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.75
    +19.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,027.00
    +157.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,527.75
    +65.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    +10.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +0.84 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.99 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1570
    +0.2390 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,843.43
    +2,220.21 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    +989.72 (+407.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.42
    +49.41 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

EVERSANA™ joins phactMI Corporate Partner Program, helping to shape the future of medical information services

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA and CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharma Collaboration for Transparent Medical Information, known as phactMI, announced today the membership of EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, as a Corporate Partner.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)
EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)

In the newly created Corporate Partner membership model, EVERSANA joins a limited network of MI service providers with the infrastructure and expertise to shape the future of Medical Information. The Partner program will collaborate with phactMI's members, including pharmaceutical company MI leaders to drive initiatives that will support healthcare professionals and patients in a rapidly changing world. The Partner network will also provide immediate access to leaders, resources and technology for healthcare professionals as they focus on quality patient care.

"We hope to further evolve phactMI to enable greater access of medical information for healthcare professionals. We welcome EVERSANA as a Corporate Partner to help us achieve this goal!" – Patrick Reilly, CEO, phactMI

"This sector is advancing by the minute and we applaud phactMI's efforts to help healthcare providers provide safe and effective care to patients worldwide," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA Building upon more than 20 years of MI service excellence, we are humbled to join this organization and work with its members on transformative initiatives and services to advance next generation medical information services," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

Media Contacts:
EVERSANA
Sarah Zwicky
Tel +1 (414) 434-4691

About phactMI

phactMI is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) organization. phactMI is funded by phactMI member companies and all activities of phactMI are reviewed and agreed-upon by the member companies, in accordance with the organizational by-laws. phactMI is dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals in their commitment to provide quality patient care. See more at www.phactmi.org

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eversana--joins-phactmi-corporate-partner-program-helping-to-shape-the-future-of-medical-information-services-301392440.html

SOURCE Eversana

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

    Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

  • Crypto from a Pokémon Go-like game has nearly doubled in 4 days. Here’s why Axie Infinity and its NFTs are all the rage.

    Play-to-earn NFT platform Axie Infinity’s AXS token has almost doubled in four days, pushing its price to an all-time high of about $155 on Monday. AXS is recently trading at $140, up 12% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trading at $49,237, up 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • Bitcoin Bulls Ignore Tough China

    Last week, Bitcoin rebounded sharply after China announced that crypto transactions are illegal and it lost $4,500 in one week as I anticipated support to be in the mid-$40k range

  • Could Ethereum Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm over the past year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has established itself as one of the leaders in the crypto space. Ethereum is a powerhouse in the blockchain industry, and its native token Ether is the second most-popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Early investors who have held their crypto investments for years have been rewarded this year as Ethereum's price skyrocketed.

  • Italy's Largest Consortium of Olive Oil Producers Partners with Euranet and Adopts the Secure and Sustainable Algorand Blockchain to Improve Supply Chain Transparency and Efficiency

    Italia Olivicola, the largest organization of olive and olive oil producers in Italy, in cooperation with Euranet, is working to develop and implement an innovative supply chain solution utilizing the open, public Algorand blockchain. This model was developed employing Euranet's ChoralChain platform and can be applied to the whole olive oil production chain to ensure the highest quality standards and make product information regarding their origin, processing, and preservation accessible and tra

  • ‘A Betrayal of Democracy’: What We Learned From the Facebook Whistleblower Interview

    The social network repeatedly chose "profits over public safety," said former employee Frances Haugen

  • How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data

    Just as blockchain helps individuals in developing economies realize rights taken for granted in the United States and Europe, it is likewise establishing new baseline dignities in the developed world. The post How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data appeared first on Worth.

  • High court rejects lawsuit over canceled Pentagon contract

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract's cancellation earlier this year. The Pentagon in July announced it was canceling its contract with Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud computing project. At the time it said it would instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp coming back online after huge outage

    Facebook and its apps appear to be coming back online after a huge outage. Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the main Facebook app had all been offline for more than six hours in one of the biggest technical failures in the company’s history. The problems also affected Facebook’s own internal services – apparently leaving it unable to properly address the outage – and the additional web traffic sent to rivals such as Twitter and Telegram meant that they slowed down dramatically.

  • Financial Advisers Pitch Bitcoin to Investors to Offset Portfolio Losses

    The new managed crypto accounts take advantage of a tax-loss harvesting loophole.

  • Bitcoin price breaks $50k, surpassing Facebook’s market value

    BTC bounces back from crippling crash that wiped hundreds of billions from the crypto market

  • One Identity has acquired OneLogin, a rival to Okta and Ping in sign-on and identity access management

    More consolidation is afoot in the world of cybersecurity, specifically around services to help organizations manage identity and access. Today, One Identity -- which provides tools for managing "zero trust" access to systems, as well as running log management and other governance services for enterprises -- announced that it has acquired OneLogin, a rival to companies like Okta, Ping and others in the area of secure sign-on services for end users. For some background, One Identity today is part of Quest Software, which is privately held by PE firm Francisco Partners.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

    Follow latest updates on BTC

  • When Gaming Makes You Money: The New World of Play-to-Earn Gaming

    No one would have believed in the latter half of the 20th century that one could earn a living from gaming. Yet, we are steadily moving towards that world. Presently, a breakthrough is unfolding in the gaming sector, leveraging cryptocurrencies, decentralized exchanges, and NFTs.

  • Ozy Media Says It Plans to Relaunch, in About-Face

    Company CEO Carlos Watson said on NBC’s “Today” show that the company would resume operations, calling it Ozy Media’s “Lazarus moment.”

  • Analyst Report: Okta, Inc.

    Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

  • ‘Squid Game’ Success Earns Netflix a Lawsuit From Korea’s SK Broadband

    The global success of Netflix’s Korean survival drama series “Squid Game” has given Korean internet service provider SK Broadband a new opportunity to press claims for network usage fees. On Friday, the ISP said that it had begun legal action against the streamer. Netflix, which has previously argued that SK already gets paid by corporate […]