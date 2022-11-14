U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

EVERSANA® Names Experienced Life Sciences Leader Sy Pretorius Chief Operating Officer & President, Outsourced Solutions to Propel Next-Generation Commercialization Services Worldwide

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today named Sy Pretorius as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and President, Outsourced Solutions.

Sy Pretorius joins EVERSANA as the company's Chief Operating Officer and President, Outsourced Solutions.
Sy Pretorius joins EVERSANA as the company's Chief Operating Officer and President, Outsourced Solutions.

Pretorius, a highly regarded leader in clinical development and commercial operations, joins EVERSANA with more than 25 years of life sciences experience including multiple executive advisory roles, most recently serving as President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, at Parexel.

He will be responsible for driving operational excellence across the company's growing outsourced operations including Channel Management, Compliance Services, Field Deployment Solutions and Patient Services, as well as critical infrastructure teams including Information Technology and Business Transformation.

Pretorius joins EVERSANA as it rapidly expands its global commercialization services. Since its launch in 2018, EVERSANA created the industry's first fully integrated outsourced service model, from just over 1,000 employees in 2018 to nearly 7,000 today across 16 countries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sy to EVERSANA as he supports the next phase of our continued global growth and shares our commitment to transforming this sector," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "His deep experiences and knowledge of clinical development, coupled with an unprecedented ability to lead large organizations, will shepherd our growth. Sy continues to be on the leading edge of innovation – first within CROs and now as we lead commercialization service excellence."

Pretorius, a trained physician with master's degrees in Pharmacology, Business Administration, and Drug Development, is a recognized thought leader across the pharmaceutical industry. He is an honorary Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (FFPM) in the United Kingdom and teaches drug development at several institutions including Harvard Medical School.  He was named to the prestigious PharmaVOICE 100 list in 2017.

He will be based in Boston and will report directly to Lang.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 670 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media:

EVERSANA

Matt Braun
Director, Corporate Communications
matt.braun@eversana.com
+1 414-434-4830

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)
EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eversana-names-experienced-life-sciences-leader-sy-pretorius-chief-operating-officer--president-outsourced-solutions-to-propel-next-generation-commercialization-services-worldwide-301675225.html

SOURCE EVERSANA

