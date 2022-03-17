U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.50
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,897.50
    -55.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.67
    +4.63 (+4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.50
    +35.30 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.86 (+3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -2.81 (-9.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    +0.0053 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5930
    -0.1650 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,747.22
    +278.64 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.11
    +38.55 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.41
    +7.73 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

EVERSANA unveils global price and market access solution NAVLIN by EVERSANA

·3 min read

Next generation price and market access platform combining data, software and insights into single ecosystem

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today unveiled NAVLIN by EVERSANA™, a new, comprehensive ecosystem of price and access solutions to help established and emerging pharmaceutical companies navigate global market access complexities. NAVLIN combines best-in-class data, software and insights into an integrated platform, backed by a team of innovative industry experts.

"For more than 30 years, the industry was forced to navigate siloed, disparate price and insight platforms with little to no efficiency. It was a problem desperately in need of next generation thinking," said Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA. "We've created an unmatched, easy-to-navigate view of the global price and market access ecosystem. Our clients now have the insights, data and software they need to navigate product performance from pre-launch through loss of exclusivity in over 100 global markets. It's the perfect complement to EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services."

For ecosystem users, NAVLIN provides price and access data to set global pricing strategies and then apply those strategies to proprietary reference pricing, launch sequencing and predictive pricing models to evaluate the impact of their pricing decisions. Additionally, NAVLIN provides in-depth market research insights into market access all the way through patient access, as well as custom insights leveraging an unmatched panel of industry experts in the medical, pharmaceutical, contracting and hospital systems and pharmacy industries.

Within the NAVLIN ecosystem, clients have unified access to:

  • NAVLIN Price & Access Data (formerly Pricentric ONE by EVERSANA™), the industry's most comprehensive database of global price and market access intelligence, including price intelligence, health technology assessments (HTA), tender, cost of treatment, reimbursement, analogue analysis, price forecasting, price and access daily news and country landscape reports.

  • NAVLIN Price & Access Software (formerly PriceRight® by EVERSANA), an enterprise-level software solution that provides reference pricing, launch sequencing and predictive pricing models, along with tender discovery and pricing, global pricing, competitive intelligence and gross-to-net analytics to drive successful pricing governance decisions across global markets. The solution includes global pricing compliance across global price certification, state drug transparency and other compliance reporting.

  • NAVLIN Insights (formerly Health Strategies Insights by EVERSANA™), market research solutions to support key decisions throughout the life cycle of your product, including market, brand, account, channel, patient, global and custom access insights, including advanced insights for share-shift analytics and patient affordability.

  • 24x7 customer support from a team of experts in their respective fields.

"Each solution on its own provides tremendous value to our clients. Combined, they are a powerhouse of timely and accurate data and insights that allow clients to meet the needs of their market and, most urgently, their patients," added Lang.

For more information on the NAVLIN Price and Access ecosystem, visit NAVLIN.COM.

About EVERSANA
EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

EVERSANA Contact:
Matt Braun, Director of Corporate Communications
matt.braun@eversana.com
+1 414-434-4830

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eversana-unveils-global-price-and-market-access-solution-navlin-by-eversana-301504748.html

SOURCE EVERSANA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c0039.html

