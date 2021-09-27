U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.95
    -6.53 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,950.84
    +152.84 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,973.00
    -74.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.81
    +37.74 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.37
    +1.39 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.35 (+6.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9500
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,114.88
    -193.77 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.05
    -27.47 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.17
    +18.69 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Everside Health National Survey Shows Why More Than a Third of Americans Don't Plan to Get Flu Shot

·5 min read

Reasons include:

- They mistakenly believe the COVID vaccine will protect them from the flu

- They mistakenly believe that few flu cases last year means low risk this year

- They mistakenly believe the flu shot will give them the flu

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national survey of over 2,000 US adults commissioned by Everside Health and conducted by The Harris Poll shows more than a third (36%) of Americans are not planning to get the flu shot this year. When asked why, 1 in 12 of those who don't plan to get a flu shot (8%) said it was because they had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and believe it will also protect them from the flu.

New national survey by Everside Health shows the percentage of Americans planning to get the flu shot.
New national survey by Everside Health shows the percentage of Americans planning to get the flu shot.

"Even if you already received a COVID vaccine you still need your flu shot." - Dr. Tobias Barker, Everside Health Chief Medical Officer

Click to Tweet: A survey commissioned by @EversideHealth shows reasons why 36% of Americans don't plan to get the #flushot, including a mistaken belief that the #COVID19 vaccine will also protect from the #flu. @EversideHealth Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tobias Barker sets the record straight.

"Even if you already received a COVID vaccine you still need your flu shot," said Dr. Tobias Barker, Everside Health Chief Medical Officer. "While some studies address potential correlations between the severity of COVID symptoms and vaccines, the fact is that these vaccines provide protection against two different viruses. A COVID shot will not prevent you from getting the flu."

"It's more important than ever to get a flu shot this year as many hospitals around the country are at or near capacity treating COVID-19 patients," Barker added.

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the United States and operates more than 340 health centers in 33 states located at or near its employer, union, and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside commissioned a national survey out of concern that some people may not be getting flu shots due to misinformation and misunderstandings about the risks.

In addition to believing that the COVID vaccine would also protect them from the flu, 7% of those not planning to get flu shots this year said it was because there were very few flu cases last year so the risk is low.

"Our concern is that many people may be lulled into thinking the flu is not a problem and that's absolutely not the case," said Barker. While it is true that last year's flu season (2020-2021) experienced a record-low number of cases and deaths, part of the reason was that last year at this time, many employees were working remotely, students were learning virtually, and most people were wearing masks and social distancing.

"This year things are different. Many people are back to work. Students are largely back in the classroom. Mask mandates are facing challenges. These factors in combination mean we're all at greater risk of getting the flu this year and can benefit from the added protection of a flu vaccine."

Among those not planning to get a flu shot this year, other reasons they plan not to include:

I didn't get the flu last year

30%

I don't think I'd get that sick if I got the flu so I'm not worried about it

21%

I wear a mask and social distance so those things will protect me from the flu

17%

The flu shot will give me the flu

16%

I work remotely so my exposure to the flu will be relatively low

9%

Regionally, people in the Northeast are more likely than people in the South to say they plan to get a flu shot this year (69% vs. 61%). Married people are also more likely to plan to get a flu shot this year than unmarried people (70% vs. 59%).

In addition, nearly 1 in 5 of those who are employed (full-time/part-time) and don't plan to get a flu shot (18%) said they would get one if it were offered on-site at their workplace.

Everside Health is working with its clients to educate employees about the importance of flu shots, which can help keep employees healthy and also reduce absenteeism and other impacts to productivity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), roughly 36,000 adults die from the flu each year, in addition to hundreds of children. The worst recent flu season that hit between 2017 and 2018 saw 61,000 adult deaths.

Additional survey results are available to media upon request.

Methodology
This survey was conducted online within the United States on behalf of Everside Health by The Harris Poll through its agency Falls & Co. between September 16-20, 2021 among 2,075 US adults ages 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Everside Health media contact Eileen Petridis of Falls & Co. at epetridis@fallsandco.com.

About Everside Health
Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the United States, operating 340+ health centers in 33 states, located at or near the location of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aims to align incentives to benefit the patient, the provider and the client, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to providers and 24/7 virtual care, reducing downstream healthcare costs. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

Everside Health (PRNewsfoto/Everside Health)
Everside Health (PRNewsfoto/Everside Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everside-health-national-survey-shows-why-more-than-a-third-of-americans-dont-plan-to-get-flu-shot-301385658.html

SOURCE Everside Health

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer CEO Says Vaccine Data in Children Due Soon, Starts Trial of Pill to Protect Against Covid-19

    The company also has started a trial of an antiviral intended as a prophylaxis for adults living in the same house as a person with the virus.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • CEO says Pfizer will submit data on COVID-19 vaccine trial in 5- to 11-year-olds within days, with U.S. daily death toll still above 2,000

    The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. said the company is expecting to submit data from late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within days, raising hopes that another key patient group will soon be eligible for shots.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • KTRA: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:KTRA READ THE FULL KTRA RESEARCH REPORT VAL-083 Phase II Topline Data (MD Anderson) - Adjuvant Arm Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced topline results from its Phase II study of lead candidate, VAL-083, as adjuvant therapy in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. The last patient in this group was dosed on June 3 rd and the topline

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • Intra-Cellular says clinical study shows its schizophrenia drug helps patients with bipolar disorder

    Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. gained 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said clinical data showed that its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder reduced depressive symptoms. The Phase 3 study evaluated Caplyta, which is already approved as a treatment for schizophrenia, in 381 people with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder who were experiencing a depressive episode. There were no significant weight changes in the group of people who took the drug compared with th

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions in profit for drugmakers

    Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.

  • India Is Hiding a Nightmare Snakebite Massacre

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—An onslaught of fatal snakebite attacks is sweeping India and killing tens of thousands each year—and so far, the government’s response has been to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the crisis altogether.A 2020 study, which was based on verbal autopsies, suggests that on average, close to 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. In contrast, the country’s government reports ridiculously low numbers: In 2018, the Health and

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

    Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming w

  • Alabama doctor: Americans 'who have not rolled up their sleeve' are still the biggest issue

    Vaccinating Americans with their first or second shots is more urgent than giving boosters, according to one infectious disease expert, as unvaccinated individuals experience worse COVID-19 infection outcomes.

  • Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

    If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so. A new recall has been issued for ready

  • Experts recommend a double shot: COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine at the same time

    Fears of a "twindemic" this fall are leading doctors to advise people to get the flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 boosters.What they're saying: "It is OK to give the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time," Rachel Herlihy, the state's lead epidemiologist, tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: UC Health is warning that an increase in COVID-19 cases could overlap with high numbers of in

  • Pfizer starts Phase 2/3 study of COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate for adults exposed to virus

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it is starting a Phase 2/3 trial of its investigational novel oral antiviral candidate to treat adults living in a household with someone who has tested positive for and has symptoms of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19. The candidate is called PF007321332 and is co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir to prevent infection. "If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early -- before it has had a chance to replicate extensively -- potentiall

  • Alaska's Hospitals Struggle Amid a Worsening Outbreak

    Alaska, once a leader in vaccinating its citizens, is now in the throes of its worst coronavirus surge of the pandemic, as the delta variant rips through the state, swamping hospitals with patients. As of Thursday, the state was averaging 125 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, more than any other state in the nation, according to recent data trends collected by The New York Times. That figure has shot up by 46% in the last two weeks, and by more than twentyfold since early July. On Wednes

  • Anti-abortion groups gear up for Supreme Court battle as Dobbs v. Jackson comes to forefront

    The anti-abortion movement is looking beyond the battle over the controversial six-week ban on the procedure in Texas, setting its sights on a Supreme Court case with the potential to be one of the most significant abortion rulings of this generation.

  • Who should take new drug for Alzheimer's?

    The approval of a controversial new drug for Alzheimer's disease, Aduhelm, is shining a spotlight on mild cognitive impairment (MCI) - problems with memory, attention, language or other cognitive tasks that exceed changes expected with normal aging. After initially indicating that Aduhelm could be prescribed to anyone with dementia, the Food and Drug Administration now specifies that the prescription drug be given to individuals with MCI or early-stage Alzheimer's, the groups in which the medica