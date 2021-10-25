U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,548.18
    +3.28 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,670.51
    -6.51 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,144.39
    +54.19 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.00
    +13.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.19
    +1.43 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +14.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3768
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6280
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,210.88
    +2,826.64 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.16
    +1,264.48 (+521.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.11
    +21.56 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Eversio Wellness Announces Chris Wong As Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Eversio Wellness Ltd. ("Eversio" or the "Company") today announced that Chris Wong has joined the Company in the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

"We're extremely excited to have Chris join our leadership team," said Craig Garden, Eversio's Co-Founder and CEO. "Chris brings a broad range of skills and experience in finance, operations, human resources, marketing and capital markets that will be critical to our future success. Chris is joining us at a formative time as we strive to become a leader in the mushroom wellness space by providing the highest quality products, sharing knowledge and information to break down the mushroom stigma, and combatting mental health."

"I am delighted to join the team at Eversio," said Chris Wong. "It's an exciting time to enter the natural health and wellness industry as it becomes increasingly prevalent in society. I have been impressed by the team and Eversio's commitment to high standards to unlock the full potential of fungi. I am looking forward to building upon the momentum and success that Craig and the team have achieved to-date."

Previously, Chris was the Chief Financial Officer at Mundoro Capital Inc., a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company where he was responsible for the overall financial strategy and direction of the company, as well as human resources. Prior to Mundoro, Chris held various senior positions in finance at both public and private companies including RESAAS Services Inc., GO2MOBI, Silverado Gold Mines, and VisionDirect.com. Chris has a wealth of knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, raising capital, treasury, corporate tax, and IFRS/US GAAP/ASPE reporting standards. Chris holds an MBA from Queen's University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

Eversio wishes to thank outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Harry Mutti, for his significant contributions over the past two years. Harry supported Eversio through a period of rapid growth and played an important role in developing and implementing a strong financial and operational framework for the Company. Harry will remain a trusted advisor to Eversio as the Company continues to execute on its strategy.

ABOUT EVERSIO WELLNESS LTD.

Eversio is a mushroom wellness company providing high-potency, organic functional mushroom extract products and developing novel formulations with psilocybin. Eversio offers functional mushroom capsules and blends made from only the whole fruiting body of the functional mushroom life cycle. No mycelium, fillers or grain. For more information on Eversio, visit: https://www.eversiowellness.com/.

CONTACT:

Craig Garden, Co-Founder and CEO, Eversio Wellness Ltd.
craigg@eversiowellness.com
778.608.4200

SOURCE: Eversio Wellness Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669380/Eversio-Wellness-Announces-Chris-Wong-As-Chief-Financial-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the legendary value investor Bill Miller’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Bill Miller is an American value investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund […]

  • I’m a Trump supporter, but as an investor, I’m wary of the Trump SPAC

    Every time I have been to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has been a gracious host to my family, and we have wonderful memories of our times there. Further, the U.S. economy under President Trump was clearly better than it is today, since all you have to do is check food and gasoline prices. Accordingly, it came as little surprise to me that Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) exploded after it announced a deal with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas in Rental-Market Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc., barely four months out of bankruptcy, placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billio

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Snap's Earnings Report Was Better Than You Think

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were getting shellacked after the social media company turned in a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shares plunged more than 20% Friday morning after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered underwhelming guidance for the current period. Q3 revenue increased 57% to $1.07 billion, but that was short of the company's guidance and the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion, while management guided for Q4 revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion, or just 30% growth at the midpoint.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.