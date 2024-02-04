Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.715

Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 29th of March to $0.715, with investors receiving 5.9% more than last year's $0.675. This will take the annual payment to 4.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Eversource Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Eversource Energy's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 59%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Eversource Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.47, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.70. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.3% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately, Eversource Energy's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Eversource Energy has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Eversource Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Eversource Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

