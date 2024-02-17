Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Everspin Technologies' (NASDAQ:MRAM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Everspin Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$4.9m ÷ (US$63m - US$7.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Everspin Technologies has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Semiconductor industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Everspin Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Everspin Technologies.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Everspin Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 8.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 55% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 12%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Everspin Technologies' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Everspin Technologies has now broken into profitability.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Everspin Technologies (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

