Everspring Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Everspring, a Chicago-based EdTech leader, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, is proud to announce the company has achieved the impressive Great Place to Work Certification™.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ process involves analyzing data from employee survey responses on company culture, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion metrics, overall employee fulfillment and satisfaction, and company leadership and management practices.

"We are excited that Everspring is being recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "We have taken great care to ensure our team has the support they need to do their best work. Our team has created an outstanding culture in which people feel valued and appreciated. We are proud of them."

Everspring has approximately 200 employees and is actively hiring. Teams cover a range of functions, including technology, instructional design, faculty engagement, enrollment and student support, marketing, analytics and more. Founded in 2012, Everspring partners with universities to build and grow high-quality online programs. For two years running, Everspring has been recognized by Built In Chicago as a best place to work, and Holon IQ recently named the company a top 200 most promising EdTech startup.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Story continues

"The Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily. It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Everspring is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everspring-earns-2022-great-place-to-work-certification-301546317.html

SOURCE Everspring