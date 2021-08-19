Everspring and Marquette University Expand Partnership to Include Master of Science in Health Care Data Analytics

Everspring will support Marquette's fully online Master of Science in Health Care Data Analytics, bringing the partnership's total number of programs to six.

CHICAGO AND MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring and Marquette University announce an expansion of their partnership to include Marquette's online Master of Science in Health Care Data Analytics. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, will provide marketing, admissions and student services to support Marquette in growing enrollments and guiding students to successful program completion.

Marquette's MS in Health Care Data Analytics (HCDA) is an interdisciplinary program that delivers advanced applied data analytics training to prepare students for data analytics careers in the health care industry. The MS in HCDA is fully online and consists of 30 credit hours taken over five semesters. Students also have a dual enrollment option through which they can also earn a certificate in data science online.

"The importance of data analytics for the health care industry has become even more apparent during the pandemic, and our online MS in Health Care Data Analytics responds to the need for trained professionals to solve problems and drive innovation in health care," said Dr. Douglas Woods, vice provost for graduate and professional studies and dean of the Marquette Graduate School. "The program equips students with skills in data analysis and reporting, and also with a deep understanding of how to apply those skills in health care. The program's emphasis on ethics and social responsibility is in strong alignment with Marquette's values as an institution."

High Demand for Health Care Data Analytics Professionals

As the health care industry increasingly relies on complex data to help improve patient care, streamline operations, and lower costs, professional analytical skills are in ever-higher demand. Graduates of Marquette's MS in HCDA can expect to work in large health care systems, health care technology startups, health care consulting, health care nonprofit organizations, the pharmaceutical industry, the health insurance industry, community health and public health, among other career paths.

"With the addition of the MS in Health Care Data Analytics, Everspring is excited to build on the successful work we've already accomplished with Marquette," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "The increasing reliance on data to improve health care has created a pressing need for health care data analytics expertise. We are thrilled to help fill this need, and excited about Marquette's unique contribution to this growing field."

With this expansion, Marquette's partnership with Everspring now includes a total of six programs. Everspring also provides marketing, admissions and student services support to Marquette's online MBA, online Master's in Management, online Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Master of Science in Computing and online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration completer program.

