Everspring Teams with Michigan Technological University to Support Suite of Online Engineering Certificates

·3 min read

Everspring to help Michigan Technological University expand the reach of its nationally ranked College of Engineering online graduate certificates

CHICAGO and HOUGHTON, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities, announces a new partnership with Michigan Technological University (Michigan Tech). Everspring will support the university's online engineering certificates with SEO marketing and student recruitment to promote the certificates and increase enrollment.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)
Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

Michigan Tech's College of Engineering offers a robust suite of online, accredited graduate certificates across a range of engineering fields. These certificates provide high-quality online learning from a top-ranked, high-value school for students seeking to enhance their on-the-job skills or pursue continuing education in engineering. The online certificates include options in biomedical engineering; chemical engineering; civil, environmental, and geospatial engineering; electrical and computer engineering; geological and mining engineering sciences; manufacturing and mechanical engineering technology; materials science and engineering; and mechanical engineering-engineering mechanics.

"Our online graduate certificates are directly aligned with our institutional goals to provide innovative, technology-rich learning experiences that respond to student needs, support a diverse workforce, and promote lifelong learning," says Janet Callahan, dean of the College of Engineering. "Partnering with Everspring will help us reach more prospective students—those who will benefit most from our online engineering certificate programs."

"Everspring's new marketing partnership with Michigan Tech presents a unique opportunity to support a distinctive, STEM-focused university that's forward thinking in its approach to online continuing education in engineering," says Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Higher education is increasingly trending toward a focus on lifelong learning and enabling students to pursue education in a way that is convenient for their lives and careers. Michigan Tech is meeting students where they are to provide top-notch online learning, and Everspring's marketing will ensure they find the best students for their engineering certificates."

Michigan Tech consistently ranks among the best universities nationally, particularly in STEM disciplines, and is recognized for its high return on investment for students.

About Michigan Technological University
Michigan Technological University is a public research university founded in 1885. With approximately 7,000 students, Michigan Tech offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering, science and mathematics, technology, humanities, social sciences, forestry and environmental science, and business. Michigan Tech has several high- ranking programs and is among the best universities in the U.S. for return on investment. Located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the campus overlooks the Keweenaw Waterway and is just a few miles from Lake Superior. For more information, visit mtu.edu.

About Everspring
Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everspring-teams-with-michigan-technological-university-to-support-suite-of-online-engineering-certificates-301361971.html

SOURCE Everspring

