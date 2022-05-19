U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.00
    -43.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,095.00
    -345.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,798.00
    -137.50 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    -17.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.38
    -3.21 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    +21.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0074 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8030
    -0.0830 (-2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    32.21
    +6.11 (+23.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2424
    +0.0082 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1460
    -1.1510 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,449.69
    -188.67 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.69
    -15.99 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.94
    -177.15 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Everstream Analytics secures new cash to predict supply chain disruptions

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Everstream Analytics, a supply chain insights and risk analytics startup, today announced that it raised $24 million in a Series A round led by Morgan Stanley Investment Management with participation from Columbia Capital, StepStone Group, and DHL. CEO Julie Gerdeman said that the new money would be used to "propel technology innovation" and "further global expansion."

Everstream, which was launched as Resilience360 and Riskpulse, provides predictive insights for supply chains. Drawing on billions of supply chain interactions, the company applies AI to assess materials, suppliers, and facilities for risk.

Plenty of startups claim to do this, including Backbone, Altana, and Craft. Project44 recently raised $202 million to expand its own set of predictive analytics tools, including estimated time of arrivals for shipments.

But what sets Everstream apart is its access to proprietary data that goes beyond what competitors are leveraging, according to Gerdeman.

"[Everstream provides] visibility into essentially every network, component, ingredient, ​and raw material around the world," she told TechCrunch via email. "Connected business networks, scalable computing power, graph data base technology, and advances in AI algorithms enable Everstream to combine massive volumes of public and proprietary data to build a model of the global supply chain."

As new data enters the platform, Everstream, which integrates with existing enterprise resource planning systems, retrains its AI system to reflect the current supply chain environment. Customers receive proactive warnings based on signals including financial reports and news of weather events, environmental and sustainability risks, and natural disasters.

For example, Everstream can warn businesses when it might be difficult to source a specific material and how likely customers are to cancel, increase, or move forward orders. It can also provide suggestions for optimizing logistics operations based on metrics such as timeliness, quality, and cost of goods shipped.

"Everstream’s AI-based models and preset dynamic thresholds can be used to predict disruptions and prescribe recommendations to mitigate risk and deliver better results to the business needs," Gerdeman added. "[Everstream] identifies the most impactful risks in the network and creates targeted insights-based on inputs from the ... platform, including incident monitoring, predictive risks, ESG, and shipment data -- slashing time, cost, and complexity."

Most would argue these are useful tools at a time when uncertainty continues to dog the supply chain -- assuming Everstream's AI systems perform as well as advertised. While some surveys show tepid adoption of predictive analytics among the supply chain industry, Gartner recently found that 87% of supply chain professionals plan to invest in "resilience" within the next two years, including automation and AI.

Investors seemingly see the potential. Last year was a banner year for venture-backed supply chain management companies, which saw $11.3 billion in funding, according to Crunchbase.

For its part, Everstream claims its customer base has grown 550% to date in 2022 and now includes brands like AB InBev, Google, Bayer, Schneider Electric, Unilever, and Whirlpool. Mum's the word on concrete revenue numbers; Gerdeman demurred when asked about them.

"The pandemic has illustrated why deep visibility is needed not only into a company's network, but down to the component, ingredient, ​and raw material level, because it doesn’t matter if the company's supplier is operational if their suppliers are not," Gerdeman said. "Everstream’s insights are not only predictive in nature, but they are also prescriptive – meaning we not only tell clients what’s coming next, but also what they should do about it."

Everstream, which employs 100 people, has raised $70 million in equity and debt funding so far.

Recommended Stories

  • Shipping Stocks: Golden Ocean Earnings Soar, Following Hot Results From Zim, Danaos

    Golden Ocean earnings soared in Q1, following big profits from container-focused ZIM Integrated and Danaos. But GOGL stock stands out.

  • Boeing Sells 50 737 MAX Jets to IAG at Discount

    British Airways owner IAG says the order includes options for another 100 planes, to be available between 2025 and 2028.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Firebird Delivery Launches Across Ontario, Including Rush Delivery

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that it launched Firebird Delivery (or "Firebird") in Toronto, Kingston, London, Ottawa, Oshawa, Guelph, and North Bay, Ontario. The expansion of the Company's current delivery program will leverage Pineapple Express Delivery's CannDeliv™ routing technology and logistics expertise to power strategic fulfillment by Fire & Flower's re

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

    Coal prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March as demand surged, but the U.S. coal industry will only see limited growth due to several headwinds

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Exhaustion

    Natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are running out of a bit of momentum.

  • There’s a New Media Mogul Tearing Up Hollywood: ‘Zas Is Not Particularly Patient’

    CEO David Zaslav has quickly put his stamp on Warner Bros. Discovery, weighing in on content, forcing out executives and cutting costly projects like CNN+ while schmoozing top Hollywood talent.

  • Is JPMorgan slipping? Analysts will be asking CEO Dimon at conference

    Concerned that JPMorgan Chase & Co might be starting to lose its profit advantage over competitors, analysts and investors are lining up questions for long-time CEO Jamie Dimon and other executives appearing at the bank's first investor conference in two years on Monday. The meeting was scheduled after JPMorgan stunned investors in January by revealing that 2022 costs would increase by $6 billion, or 8%, without forecasting fully offsetting revenue gains or persuasive arguments that new business investments will eventually pay off. In April the bank again surprised investors by how much excess capital had been lost in the first quarter to unrealized losses on its bond portfolio and market risk even as it anticipated higher capital requirements from regulators.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Oil slumps as fears over economic growth take center stage

    Oil futures fell Thursday, under pressure as a global equity selloff continued on rising fears that surging prices will hurt economic growth. The selloff was triggered by disappointing results from retailer Target Corp. (TGT) which showed rising costs had cut more deeply than expected into margins, analysts said.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Poli