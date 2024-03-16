Evertz Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$135.3m (up 22% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: CA$18.7m (up 57% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 14% (up from 11% in 3Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CA$0.25 (up from CA$0.16 in 3Q 2023).

Evertz Technologies Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 11%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.5% growth forecast for the Communications industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Communications industry.

The company's shares are up 4.4% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Evertz Technologies may be undervalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. To explore our complete evaluation click here and get an understanding of what analysts are thinking about the company's future.

