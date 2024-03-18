Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.195

Evertz Technologies Limited's (TSE:ET) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.195 per share on 29th of March. This makes the dividend yield 5.2%, which is above the industry average.

Evertz Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Evertz Technologies' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 46% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 72% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

TSX:ET Historic Dividend March 18th 2024

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.64 total annually to CA$0.78. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Evertz Technologies has only grown its earnings per share at 2.2% per annum over the past five years. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Evertz Technologies has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Evertz Technologies' payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Evertz Technologies that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

